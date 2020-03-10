Acknowledgments

This work would not exist without the voices, dreams, and intellectual contributions of the students of the school I refer to as South Central High School. Although my name appears on the front of this book, my students’ insights and knowledge fundamentally drive the work found in these pages, and I thank you all for challenging me and helping me grow as a researcher, teacher, and learner. I am honored to have worked with all of you. I also want to thank the teachers of South Central High School for the work you have done for the families of South Central Los Angeles. I continue to be amazed by the energy you invest in our school and in the lives of our students. In particular, I want to thank the many collaborators who helped create the Schools for Community Action: your vision of a renewed and revitalized learning experience for South Central fills me with optimism. I am honored to have worked with each of you. Much of the work in this book was originally conceived as the culmination of doctoral work while studying at the University of California, Los Angeles. I want to acknowledge the guidance and mentorship of my dissertation committee—Ernest Morrell, Marjorie Faulstich Orellana, Greg Niemeyer, and John Rogers. I am grateful for all of your time and support. Likewise, several other professors—including Kris Gutiérrez, Thomas Philip, Rema Reynolds, and Alfred Tatum—gave me crucial feedback on this work. Thank you all for your support. Clifford Lee, Danny Martinez, and Nicole Mira have heard me talk about the work featured in this book ad nauseam and through conversations and feedback helped me refine my thinking. Thank you for helping to advance a shared vision of equity through your work, as well. I also want to thank Susan Buckley for patiently ushering this work closer and closer to presentable shape. I don’t even fault you for being a member of the Enlightened Ingress faction. I also want to recognize the amazing educators and organizers in Los Angeles who helped spearhead the Schools for Community Action and who have helped me stay honest in my commitment to equity-driven change in urban schools. Peter Carlson, Samantha Diego, Mark Gomez, Patricia Hanson, Travis Miller, Katie Rainge-Briggs, Tony Terry, and the many other teachers, parents, students, and South Central community members: thank you for your daily commitment to the students in South Central Los Angeles.

Considering the amount of time that I have spent contemplating, looking at, and writing about mobile devices, one would think that I would be better at calling and responding to text messages. In any case, Mom, Angela, and Kyoko: thanks for your support. Finally, Ally, thank you for your patience and love. This work would not exist without you.