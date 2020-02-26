Skip to main content
Published on Mar 26, 2020

by Yossi Sheffi
Published onMar 26, 2020
As mentioned in the prologue, this book, which is based mostly on primary research, benefited from the contribution of numerous people. I hope I did not forget too many of them, because their hospitality, openness, and helpfulness not only made the research possible, but also made it fun.

COMPANY

NAME

TITLE

CITY

COUNTRY

Accenture Singapore

Jonathan Wright

Managing Director, Supply Chain

Singapore

Singapore

Agility Logistics

Charbel Abou-Jaoude

Managing Director, Global Operations

Kuwait City

Kuwait

Agility Logistics

Russ Kreuger

Senior Vice President, Distribution Services

Atlanta, GA

United States

Agility Logistics

Tarek Sultan

Chairman and Managing Director

Kuwait City

Kuwait

AMB Property Corporation

David Twist

Director of Research

San Francisco, CA

United States

Associação Brasileira de Empresas e Profissionais de Logística

Anderson Moreira

President

São Paulo

Brazil

ATC Logistics and Electronics

Art Smuck

Vice President/General Manager, Operations

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

ATC Logistics and Electronics

Dave Lyon

Director of Operations

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

ATC Logistics and Electronics

Ed Grigalis

Director of Operations

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

Atlas Transportes & Logística

André A. de Almeida Prado

General Director, Logistics Division

São Paulo

Brazil

B. Braun Medical Industries

Yenni Lim

Vice President, Operations/Supply Chain, Asia Pacific

Penang

Malaysia

Bank Negara Central Bank of Malaysia

Marzunisham bin Omar

Assistant Governor

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

BASF SE

Thomas Franck

Senior Vice President, Logistics Services

Ludwigshafen

Germany

BASF SE

Ulrich Eberhard

Director, Supply Chain Strategy

Ludwigshafen

Germany

BASF SE

Robert Blackburn

Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Operations

Ludwigshafen

Germany

BNSF Railway Company

J. Vann Cunningham

Assistant Vice President, Economic Development

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

BNSF Railway Company

John Lanigan

Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing and Business Development

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

BOM Foreign Investments Brabant

Bodo de Witt

Senior Project Manager

Brabant

The Netherlands

Braslog

José Adair Prestes

Owner

São Paulo

Brazil

Breda University of Applied Sciences

Jan Willem Proper

Professor

Breda

The Netherlands

Buck Consultants International

Patrick W. Haex

Managing Partner

Nijmegen

The Netherlands

Buck Consultants International

René J. Buck

President

Nijmegen

The Netherlands

Caladero Seafood

Alfredo Fabón García

Commercial Director

Zaragoza

Spain

Caladero Seafood

Angel Sanchez de Toro

Director of Logistics Planning

Zaragoza

Spain

Caladero Seafood

Javier Pascual Bertrán

Industrial Director

Zaragoza

Spain

Camara de Comercio de Cartagena

Analucia LeCompte Cabarcas

Director of Regional Development and Competitiveness

Cartagena

Colombia

Cargill

Jeffrey P. Rott

Facility Commercial Operations Manager

Memphis, TN

United States

Cargill

Jon M. Thompson

International Business Development Manager, Memphis Corn Plant

Memphis, TN

United States

Caterpillar Logistics Services

Daniel Stanton

Senior Logistics Consultant

Morton, Ill

United States

CenterPoint Properties

Matthew J. Mullarkey

Senior Vice President, Special Projects

Oak Brooks, Illinois

United States

Center Point Properties

Neil P. Doyle

Executive Vice President, Infrastructure and Transportation Development

Oak Brooks, Illinois

United States

CenterPoint Properties

Scott T. Zimmerman

Chief Information Officer

Oak Brooks, Illinois

United States

Century Logistics Holdings

Mohamed Amin Kassim

Deputy Managing Director

Port Klang

Malaysia

Century Resources

Bobby Rao

Country Director

Port Klang

Thailand

CEVA Logistics

Steve Arthur

Director of Customer Service and Operations

Los Angeles, CA

United States

China Council for the Promotion of Investment

Zou Xaopinig

Chairman

Chongqing

China

City of Knowledge Foundation

Isabel C. Donato Miranda

Project Manager, Academic Area

Panama City

Panama

City of Knowledge Foundation

Ricardo Endara

Director, International Technopark of Panama

Panama City

Panama

City of Knowledge Foundation

Rodrigo Tarte

President of the Board of Directors

Panama City

Panama

Cold Chain Holdings

Ariffin Buranudeen

Managing Director

Selagor

Malaysia

Consulate-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Marco Smit

Executive Director, Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency, Gulf Region

Dubai

Dubai

Coyote Logistics

Bill Driegert

Systems Design Engineer

Chicago

United States

Coyote Logistics

Chris Pickett

Engineer

Chicago

United States

Coyote Logistics

Jeff Silver

Founder and CEO

Chicago

United States

Cromo Steel

Mario Schioppa Neto

Director

São Paulo

Brazil

Damco Distribution Services Inc.

Brett Bennett

Vice President

New Jersey

United States

Deltalinqs—Port and Industries’ Association

Niels (N.A.) Dekker

Secretary

Rotterdam

The Netherlands

DHL

StephanMuench

Head of In-house Consulting, Asia Pacific

Singapore

Singapore

Economics & Politics Inc.

John Husing

Consultant

Redlands, CA

United States

EDLP Investments

Fernando Sanhes

Consultant

São Paolo

Brazil

EffizienzCluster Management GmbH, Mulheim on the Ruhr

Thorsten Hülsmann

CEO

Darmstadt

Germany

Erasmus School of Economics

Michiel Nijdam

Port and Transport Economist

Rotterdam

The Netherlands

Erasmus University

Klaas Wassens

Business Director, Executive Education and Development

Rotterdam

The Netherlands

European Container Terminals

Wando P.G.H. Boevé

Director, Marketing and Sales, Member of the Management Board

Rotterdam

The Netherlands

eyefortransport

McKinley Muir

Head of Research and Market Insight

London

United Kingdom

FedEx

Lee Roberts

Senior Manager, AFW SW Regional Hub Operations

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

FedEx Solutions

Becky Babineaux

Executive Project Advisor

Memphis, TN

United States

FedEx Solutions

Tom Schmitt

Senior Vice President

Memphis, TN

United States

Flagler Real Estate Development

Eric D. Swanson

Executive Vice President

Coral Gables, FL

United States

Flagler Real Estate Development

Jose M. Gonzales

Vice President

Coral Gables, FL

United States

Flagler Real Estate Development

Rafael Rodon

Executive Vice President

Coral Gables, FL

United States

Flanders Investment and Trade

Marc Struyvelt

Investment and Trade Commissioner

Antwerp

Belgium

Flextronics Global Services

Denise Jack

Director, Operations

Memphis, TN

United States

Florida East Coast Railway

Jim Hertwig

President

Miami Springs, FL

United States

Forschungszentrum GmbH

Dieter Labruier

Project Management Jülich

Darmstadt

Germany

Frankfurt House of Logistics and Mobility, Frankfurt Airport

Jack Thoms

Senior Manager

Frankfurt

Germany

Frankfurt House of Logistics and Mobility, Frankfurt Airport

Stefan Walter

Geschäftsführer

Frankfurt

Germany

Fraunhofer Institute of Material Flow and Logistics

Uwe Clausen

Professor

Dortmund

Germany

Friedrich-Alexander-Universitat Erlangen

Peter Klaus

Professor

Nuremberg

Germany

FUJIFILM da Amazônia Ltda.

Carlos A. S. Calogeras

Integrated Supply Chain Manager

São Paulo

Brazil

GE Healthcare

Charles Phoon

Logistics Operations Manager

Singapore

Singapore

Germany Trade and Invest

Kenneth Bremer

Representative

Chicago

United States

Government of Aragón

Alberto Larraz Vileta

Minister of Economic Affairs and Employment

Zaragoza

Spain

Government of Aragón

Javier Velasco Rodriguez

Minister of Science, Technology and University

Zaragoza

Spain

Government of Aragón

José Moliner

Foreign Investment Manager, Aragon Exterior

Zaragoza

Spain

Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce

Alice Ancona

Senior Vice President, Governmental Affairs

Miami, FL

United States

Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce

Barry E. Johnson

President and CEO

Miami, FL

United States

Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce

Cornelia Pereira

Senior Vice President, Domestic Business Development Communications and External Affairs

Miami, FL

United States

Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce

Dexter Muller

Senior Vice President, Community Development

Memphis, TN

United States

Hapag-Lloyd Rotterdam Branch

Albert Thissen

Managing Director, Benelux Area

Rotterdam

The Netherlands

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Christian Finnern

Regional Vice President

Miami, FL

United States

Hillwood Properties

L. Russell Laughiln

Senior Vice President

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

Hillwood Properties

Reid Goetz

Marketing Manager

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

Hillwood Properties

Steve Boecking

Vice President, Foreign Trade Zone 196

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

Holland International Distribution Council

Dirk’t Hooft

President

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Holland International Distribution Council

Stephan Satijn

Vice President, Logistics

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Home Depot

Colby Chiles

Director, Transportation Fulfillment

Atlanta, GA

United States

Hong Kong Ministry of Information and Communications

Horace Jao

Section Chief, Department of Navigation adn Aviation

Taipei

Taiwan R.O.C.

iCognitive

John Paul

Managing Director

Singapore

Singapore

Imaginarium

Félix Tena

President

Zaragoza

Spain

Industrial Development International, Inc.

Matt O’Sullivan

Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer

Atlanta, GA

United States

Industrial Development International, Inc.

Rita Skaggs

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Atlanta, GA

United States

Industrial Development International, Inc.

Tim Gunter

Chief Executive Officer and President

Atlanta, GA

United States

Intel Corporation

Quah Hosk Soon

Manager, Regional Logistics Customer Service

Penang

Malaysia

Intel Corporation

Randy Eck

Director, Global Distribution and Logistics

Portland, OR

United States

Intel Corporation

Sukdarshen Singh

Logistics Manager SEA/South Asia

Penang

Malaysia

Jabil

LC Chin

Operations Director

Penang

Malaysia

Jurong Port

Lek Yuan Leng

Vice President, Corporate Development

Singapore

Singapore

Keppel Logistics

Gui Eng Hwee

CEO, Far East Organizations

Singapore

Singapore

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation

Christine Cooper

Director, Economic Policy Analysis Group

Los Angeles, CA

United States

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation

Ferdinando (Nando) Guerra

Economist

Los Angeles, CA

United States

Los Angeles Mayor Office

David Reich

Liaison to the Port of Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA

United States

Los Angeles World Airports

Erroll Southers

Assistant Chief Airport Police, Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism

Los Angeles, CA

United States

Maersk Malaysia

Bjarne Foldager

Managing Director Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei

Shah Alam

Malaysia

Malaysia Airlines Cargo

Shahari Sulaiman

Managing Director

Selagor

Malaysia

Malaysian American Electronics Industry

Wong Siew Hai

Chairman and CEO

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology

Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman

President and CEO

Penang

Malaysia

Mallory Alexander International Logistics

Neely Mallory

President

Memphis, TN

United States

Manzanillo International Terminal

Enrique Clement

Customer Service Manager

Colón

Panama

Manzanillo International Terminal

Juan Carlos Croston

Vice President Marketing

Colón

Panama

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Manjit Singh Randhawa

Deputy Director, Policy Division

Singapore

Singapore

Mars, Incorporated

Les Woch

Director, Global Logistics

Leicester

United Kingdom

Mattel

Selwyn Moore

Senior Director, Global Ocean Operations and Supply Chain Optimization

El Segundo, CA

United States

McKinsey

Santiago Kraiselburd

Operations Expert

São Paulo

Brazil

Medtronic

Rob Varner

Senior Director, US Distribution Operations

Memphis, TN

United States

Miami International Airport

Ken Pyatt

Deputy Aviation Director

Miami, FL

United States

Miami International Airport

Sunil Harman

Division Director, Aviation Planning

Miami, FL

United States

Michaels

Eric Bice

General Manager, Alliance Distribution Center

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

Michaels

Jeff Martin

Assistant General Manager, Alliance Distribution Center

Fort Worth, Texas

United States

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Bruce Arntzen

Director, Supply Chain Management Master Program

Cambridge, MA

United States

Nestlé

Patrick Hartless

Executive Director, Supply Chain Malaysia and Singapore

Selagor

Malaysia

Nucor Steel

Thad Solomon

General Manager, Nucor Bar Mill Group

Memphis, TN

United States

OKI Data do Brasil

Cleverson Dilmar Casteluci

Operations Manager

São Paulo

Brazil

Panama Canal Authority

Alberto Alemán Zubieta

Administrator

Panama City

Panama

Panama Ministry of Commerce and Industry National Office of Investment Promotion

Michele M. Sellhorn Vallarino

Director General of Marketing and Investment

Panama City

Panama

Panama Pacifico

Angélica Bertoli

Legal Director

Panama City

Panama

Panama Pacifico

Henry Kardonski

Managing Director

Panama City

Panama

Pantos Logistics Company, Ltd.

Jay Q. Park

Executive Operation Group.Senior Vice President

Seoul

Korea

Penang Seagate Industries

KG Thanabalan

Senior Director, Materials

Penang

Malaysia

PLAZA

Ricardo García Becerril

Managing Director

Zaragoza

Spain

Port of LA

David Libatique

Senior Director of Government Affairs

Los Angeles, CA

United States

Port of LA

Kraig Jondle

Director of Business and Trade Development

Los Angeles, CA

United States

Port of LA

Mike Christensen

Deputy Executive Director of Development

Los Angeles, CA

United States

Port of Rotterdam

Hans Smits

President and CEO

Rotterdam

The Netherlands

PSA Corporation Ltd.

Eugene Tay

Manager, Corporate Communications Department

Singapore

Singapore

PSA Corporation Ltd.

Oh Bee Lock

Head of Operations, Singapore Terminals

Singapore

Singapore

PSA International pte Ltd

Tan Puay Hin

CEO Southeast Asia

Singapore

Singapore

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Howard Smith

Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Operations

New York, NY

United States

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Russ LoCurto

Senior Vice President, Logistics and Operations

New York, NY

United States

RRC Desenbras

Gino Romanelli

Owner

Sao Paulo

Brazil

Ryder

Cindy Haas

Director, Corporate Communications

Miami, FL

United States

Ryder

Jill Schmieg

Marketing Manager

Miami, FL

United States

Ryder

Marcia Narine

Vice President, Global Compliance and Business Standards Deputy General Counsel

Miami, FL

United States

Sany Heavy Industry

He Xi

Director, Purchasing

Changsha

China

Sany Heavy Industry

Tan Bo

Vice President, Purchasing

Changsha

China

SC Johnson Company

Michael Murphy

Director, Customer Supply Chain

Racine, WI

United States

Schiphol Area Development Company

Michel van Wijk

Project Leader

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Schiphol Area Development Company

Paul van den Brink

International Marketing Director

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Schiphol Area Development Company

Peter Joustra

Engineer

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Schiphol Area Development Company

Ruud Bergh

Director

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Sime Darby

Mohd Salem Kailany

Senior Vice President, Strategic Master Development

Shah Alam

Malaysia

Singapore Armed Forces

Col Lam Sheau Kai

Chief Supply Officer, HQ Supply

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore Economic Development Board

Jane Chen

Assistant Head, Logistics

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore Economic Development Board

Kelvin Wong

Logistics Program Director

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore Economic Development Board

Xian Ying

Senior Officer, Logistics

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore Ministry of Defense

BG (NS) Tsoi Mun Heng

Director, Industry and Systems Office

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry

Lim Hng Kiang

Minister for Trade and Industry

Singapore

Singapore

Skechers

Daniel Passos

Operations Director, Brazil

São Paulo

Brazil

Sodexo, Inc.

Mike Heil

Senior Director of Distribution

Washington DC

United States

Staples

David Rocco

Director of Logistics Strategy

Framingham, MA

United States

Sustainable Supply Chain Consulting

Kevin Smith

President and CEO

Orlando, FL

United States

Tabletops Unlimited

Fred Rabizadeh

Chief Operations Officer

Carson, CA

United States

Target Corporation

Steve Carter

Director of Transportation Planning and Strategy

Minneapolis, MN

United States

Technische Universität Darmstadt

Herbert Meyr

Professor

Darmstadt

Germany

Technische Universiteit Eindhoven

Jan Fransoo

Professor

Eindhoven

The Netherlands

Technische Universiteit Eindhoven

Peter de Langen

Professor

Eindhoven

The Netherlands

Technische Universiteit Eindhoven

Frank van der Heuvel

PhD Student

Eindhoven

The Netherlands

The Allen Group

Richard Allen

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Dallas, TX

United States

The Home Depot

Colby Chiles

Senior Manager, Supply Chain Development

Atlanta, GA

United States

The Logistics Institute—Asia Pacific

Robert de Souza

Executive Director

Singapore

Singapore

The Metro Chamber of Commerce

Daryl W. Snyder

Vice President, Economic Development, Greater Louisville Inc.

Louisville, KY

United States

Universität Duisburg—Essen Centre for Logistics and Traffic

Klaus Krumme

Managing Director Coordinator, Urban Systems

Duisburg

Germany

University of São Paulo

Hugo Yoshizaki

Professor

São Paulo

Brazil

University of Wuerzburg

Richard Pibenik

Professor

Wuerzburg

Germany

UPS Foundation

Ken Sternad

President

Atlanta, GA

United States

UPS International

Dan Brutoo

President

Atlanta, GA

United States

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Bob Stoffel

President (Ex)

Atlanta, GA

United States

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Emily McDonald

Sales Operations Specialist

Louisville, KY

United States

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Lai Sing Kiew

Solutions Manager

Singapore

Singapore

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Mary Yao

Vice President, Supply Chain Operations South Asia Pacific

Singapore

Singapore

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Richard Shaver

Division Manager, UPS Global Logistics and Distribution, Healthcare Operations

Louisville, KY

United States

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Stephen Hydrick

Vice President, Operations, North America

Louisville, KY

United States

Vanzoline Business School

Fabiano Stringher

Professor

São Paulo

Brazil

Vopak Asia

Eelco Hoekstra

President

Singapore

Singapore

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

John Lund

Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Management

Los Angeles, CA

United States

Watson Land Company

Kirk Johnson

Executive Vice President

Carson, CA

United States

Watson Land Company

Lance P. Ryan

Vice President, Marketing and Leasing

Carson, CA

United States

Westports Malaysia

Ruben Emir Gnanalingam

Executive Director

Selangor

Malaysia

World 50

Bill Marrin

Managing Director

Atlanta, GA

United States

World Class Logistics Consulting

Jon DeCesare

President and CEO

Long Beach, CA

United States

WTDC

Gary M. Goldfarb

Executive Vice President

Miami, FL

United States

Y.Y. Lin International

Joseph M. Yesbeck

Associate Vice President Planning, Transit and Rail Director South Region

Miami, FL

United States

YCH Group

James Loo

Chief Information Officer

Singapore

Singapore

YCH Group

Leonard Jayamohan

Vice President, Electronics and Strategic Business Unit

Singapore

Singapore

YCH Group

Lilian Tan

Director, Supply Chain Solutions

Singapore

Singapore

YCH Group

Philip Tan

Vice President, Strategic Business

Singapore

Singapore

YCH Group

Robert Yap

Chairman and CEO

Singapore

Singapore

Zaragoza Logistics Center

Cristina Tabuenca Bielsa

Marketing Director

Zaragoza

Spain

