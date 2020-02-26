As mentioned in the prologue, this book, which is based mostly on primary research, benefited from the contribution of numerous people. I hope I did not forget too many of them, because their hospitality, openness, and helpfulness not only made the research possible, but also made it fun.

COMPANY NAME TITLE CITY COUNTRY Accenture Singapore Jonathan Wright Managing Director, Supply Chain Singapore Singapore Agility Logistics Charbel Abou-Jaoude Managing Director, Global Operations Kuwait City Kuwait Agility Logistics Russ Kreuger Senior Vice President, Distribution Services Atlanta, GA United States Agility Logistics Tarek Sultan Chairman and Managing Director Kuwait City Kuwait AMB Property Corporation David Twist Director of Research San Francisco, CA United States Associação Brasileira de Empresas e Profissionais de Logística Anderson Moreira President São Paulo Brazil ATC Logistics and Electronics Art Smuck Vice President/General Manager, Operations Fort Worth, Texas United States ATC Logistics and Electronics Dave Lyon Director of Operations Fort Worth, Texas United States ATC Logistics and Electronics Ed Grigalis Director of Operations Fort Worth, Texas United States Atlas Transportes & Logística André A. de Almeida Prado General Director, Logistics Division São Paulo Brazil B. Braun Medical Industries Yenni Lim Vice President, Operations/Supply Chain, Asia Pacific Penang Malaysia Bank Negara Central Bank of Malaysia Marzunisham bin Omar Assistant Governor Kuala Lumpur Malaysia BASF SE Thomas Franck Senior Vice President, Logistics Services Ludwigshafen Germany BASF SE Ulrich Eberhard Director, Supply Chain Strategy Ludwigshafen Germany BASF SE Robert Blackburn Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Operations Ludwigshafen Germany BNSF Railway Company J. Vann Cunningham Assistant Vice President, Economic Development Fort Worth, Texas United States BNSF Railway Company John Lanigan Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing and Business Development Fort Worth, Texas United States BOM Foreign Investments Brabant Bodo de Witt Senior Project Manager Brabant The Netherlands Braslog José Adair Prestes Owner São Paulo Brazil Breda University of Applied Sciences Jan Willem Proper Professor Breda The Netherlands Buck Consultants International Patrick W. Haex Managing Partner Nijmegen The Netherlands Buck Consultants International René J. Buck President Nijmegen The Netherlands Caladero Seafood Alfredo Fabón García Commercial Director Zaragoza Spain Caladero Seafood Angel Sanchez de Toro Director of Logistics Planning Zaragoza Spain Caladero Seafood Javier Pascual Bertrán Industrial Director Zaragoza Spain Camara de Comercio de Cartagena Analucia LeCompte Cabarcas Director of Regional Development and Competitiveness Cartagena Colombia Cargill Jeffrey P. Rott Facility Commercial Operations Manager Memphis, TN United States Cargill Jon M. Thompson International Business Development Manager, Memphis Corn Plant Memphis, TN United States Caterpillar Logistics Services Daniel Stanton Senior Logistics Consultant Morton, Ill United States CenterPoint Properties Matthew J. Mullarkey Senior Vice President, Special Projects Oak Brooks, Illinois United States Center Point Properties Neil P. Doyle Executive Vice President, Infrastructure and Transportation Development Oak Brooks, Illinois United States CenterPoint Properties Scott T. Zimmerman Chief Information Officer Oak Brooks, Illinois United States Century Logistics Holdings Mohamed Amin Kassim Deputy Managing Director Port Klang Malaysia Century Resources Bobby Rao Country Director Port Klang Thailand CEVA Logistics Steve Arthur Director of Customer Service and Operations Los Angeles, CA United States China Council for the Promotion of Investment Zou Xaopinig Chairman Chongqing China City of Knowledge Foundation Isabel C. Donato Miranda Project Manager, Academic Area Panama City Panama City of Knowledge Foundation Ricardo Endara Director, International Technopark of Panama Panama City Panama City of Knowledge Foundation Rodrigo Tarte President of the Board of Directors Panama City Panama Cold Chain Holdings Ariffin Buranudeen Managing Director Selagor Malaysia Consulate-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Marco Smit Executive Director, Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency, Gulf Region Dubai Dubai Coyote Logistics Bill Driegert Systems Design Engineer Chicago United States Coyote Logistics Chris Pickett Engineer Chicago United States Coyote Logistics Jeff Silver Founder and CEO Chicago United States Cromo Steel Mario Schioppa Neto Director São Paulo Brazil Damco Distribution Services Inc. Brett Bennett Vice President New Jersey United States Deltalinqs—Port and Industries’ Association Niels (N.A.) Dekker Secretary Rotterdam The Netherlands DHL StephanMuench Head of In-house Consulting, Asia Pacific Singapore Singapore Economics & Politics Inc. John Husing Consultant Redlands, CA United States EDLP Investments Fernando Sanhes Consultant São Paolo Brazil EffizienzCluster Management GmbH, Mulheim on the Ruhr Thorsten Hülsmann CEO Darmstadt Germany Erasmus School of Economics Michiel Nijdam Port and Transport Economist Rotterdam The Netherlands Erasmus University Klaas Wassens Business Director, Executive Education and Development Rotterdam The Netherlands European Container Terminals Wando P.G.H. Boevé Director, Marketing and Sales, Member of the Management Board Rotterdam The Netherlands eyefortransport McKinley Muir Head of Research and Market Insight London United Kingdom FedEx Lee Roberts Senior Manager, AFW SW Regional Hub Operations Fort Worth, Texas United States FedEx Solutions Becky Babineaux Executive Project Advisor Memphis, TN United States FedEx Solutions Tom Schmitt Senior Vice President Memphis, TN United States Flagler Real Estate Development Eric D. Swanson Executive Vice President Coral Gables, FL United States Flagler Real Estate Development Jose M. Gonzales Vice President Coral Gables, FL United States Flagler Real Estate Development Rafael Rodon Executive Vice President Coral Gables, FL United States Flanders Investment and Trade Marc Struyvelt Investment and Trade Commissioner Antwerp Belgium Flextronics Global Services Denise Jack Director, Operations Memphis, TN United States Florida East Coast Railway Jim Hertwig President Miami Springs, FL United States Forschungszentrum GmbH Dieter Labruier Project Management Jülich Darmstadt Germany Frankfurt House of Logistics and Mobility, Frankfurt Airport Jack Thoms Senior Manager Frankfurt Germany Frankfurt House of Logistics and Mobility, Frankfurt Airport Stefan Walter Geschäftsführer Frankfurt Germany Fraunhofer Institute of Material Flow and Logistics Uwe Clausen Professor Dortmund Germany Friedrich-Alexander-Universitat Erlangen Peter Klaus Professor Nuremberg Germany FUJIFILM da Amazônia Ltda. Carlos A. S. Calogeras Integrated Supply Chain Manager São Paulo Brazil GE Healthcare Charles Phoon Logistics Operations Manager Singapore Singapore Germany Trade and Invest Kenneth Bremer Representative Chicago United States Government of Aragón Alberto Larraz Vileta Minister of Economic Affairs and Employment Zaragoza Spain Government of Aragón Javier Velasco Rodriguez Minister of Science, Technology and University Zaragoza Spain Government of Aragón José Moliner Foreign Investment Manager, Aragon Exterior Zaragoza Spain Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Alice Ancona Senior Vice President, Governmental Affairs Miami, FL United States Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Barry E. Johnson President and CEO Miami, FL United States Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Cornelia Pereira Senior Vice President, Domestic Business Development Communications and External Affairs Miami, FL United States Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce Dexter Muller Senior Vice President, Community Development Memphis, TN United States Hapag-Lloyd Rotterdam Branch Albert Thissen Managing Director, Benelux Area Rotterdam The Netherlands Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Christian Finnern Regional Vice President Miami, FL United States Hillwood Properties L. Russell Laughiln Senior Vice President Fort Worth, Texas United States Hillwood Properties Reid Goetz Marketing Manager Fort Worth, Texas United States Hillwood Properties Steve Boecking Vice President, Foreign Trade Zone 196 Fort Worth, Texas United States Holland International Distribution Council Dirk’t Hooft President Amsterdam The Netherlands Holland International Distribution Council Stephan Satijn Vice President, Logistics Amsterdam The Netherlands Home Depot Colby Chiles Director, Transportation Fulfillment Atlanta, GA United States Hong Kong Ministry of Information and Communications Horace Jao Section Chief, Department of Navigation adn Aviation Taipei Taiwan R.O.C. iCognitive John Paul Managing Director Singapore Singapore Imaginarium Félix Tena President Zaragoza Spain Industrial Development International, Inc. Matt O’Sullivan Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer Atlanta, GA United States Industrial Development International, Inc. Rita Skaggs Vice President, Marketing and Communications Atlanta, GA United States Industrial Development International, Inc. Tim Gunter Chief Executive Officer and President Atlanta, GA United States Intel Corporation Quah Hosk Soon Manager, Regional Logistics Customer Service Penang Malaysia Intel Corporation Randy Eck Director, Global Distribution and Logistics Portland, OR United States Intel Corporation Sukdarshen Singh Logistics Manager SEA/South Asia Penang Malaysia Jabil LC Chin Operations Director Penang Malaysia Jurong Port Lek Yuan Leng Vice President, Corporate Development Singapore Singapore Keppel Logistics Gui Eng Hwee CEO, Far East Organizations Singapore Singapore Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation Christine Cooper Director, Economic Policy Analysis Group Los Angeles, CA United States Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation Ferdinando (Nando) Guerra Economist Los Angeles, CA United States Los Angeles Mayor Office David Reich Liaison to the Port of Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA United States Los Angeles World Airports Erroll Southers Assistant Chief Airport Police, Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Los Angeles, CA United States Maersk Malaysia Bjarne Foldager Managing Director Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Shah Alam Malaysia Malaysia Airlines Cargo Shahari Sulaiman Managing Director Selagor Malaysia Malaysian American Electronics Industry Wong Siew Hai Chairman and CEO Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman President and CEO Penang Malaysia Mallory Alexander International Logistics Neely Mallory President Memphis, TN United States Manzanillo International Terminal Enrique Clement Customer Service Manager Colón Panama Manzanillo International Terminal Juan Carlos Croston Vice President Marketing Colón Panama Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Manjit Singh Randhawa Deputy Director, Policy Division Singapore Singapore Mars, Incorporated Les Woch Director, Global Logistics Leicester United Kingdom Mattel Selwyn Moore Senior Director, Global Ocean Operations and Supply Chain Optimization El Segundo, CA United States McKinsey Santiago Kraiselburd Operations Expert São Paulo Brazil Medtronic Rob Varner Senior Director, US Distribution Operations Memphis, TN United States Miami International Airport Ken Pyatt Deputy Aviation Director Miami, FL United States Miami International Airport Sunil Harman Division Director, Aviation Planning Miami, FL United States Michaels Eric Bice General Manager, Alliance Distribution Center Fort Worth, Texas United States Michaels Jeff Martin Assistant General Manager, Alliance Distribution Center Fort Worth, Texas United States Massachusetts Institute of Technology Bruce Arntzen Director, Supply Chain Management Master Program Cambridge, MA United States Nestlé Patrick Hartless Executive Director, Supply Chain Malaysia and Singapore Selagor Malaysia Nucor Steel Thad Solomon General Manager, Nucor Bar Mill Group Memphis, TN United States OKI Data do Brasil Cleverson Dilmar Casteluci Operations Manager São Paulo Brazil Panama Canal Authority Alberto Alemán Zubieta Administrator Panama City Panama Panama Ministry of Commerce and Industry National Office of Investment Promotion Michele M. Sellhorn Vallarino Director General of Marketing and Investment Panama City Panama Panama Pacifico Angélica Bertoli Legal Director Panama City Panama Panama Pacifico Henry Kardonski Managing Director Panama City Panama Pantos Logistics Company, Ltd. Jay Q. Park Executive Operation Group.Senior Vice President Seoul Korea Penang Seagate Industries KG Thanabalan Senior Director, Materials Penang Malaysia PLAZA Ricardo García Becerril Managing Director Zaragoza Spain Port of LA David Libatique Senior Director of Government Affairs Los Angeles, CA United States Port of LA Kraig Jondle Director of Business and Trade Development Los Angeles, CA United States Port of LA Mike Christensen Deputy Executive Director of Development Los Angeles, CA United States Port of Rotterdam Hans Smits President and CEO Rotterdam The Netherlands PSA Corporation Ltd. Eugene Tay Manager, Corporate Communications Department Singapore Singapore PSA Corporation Ltd. Oh Bee Lock Head of Operations, Singapore Terminals Singapore Singapore PSA International pte Ltd Tan Puay Hin CEO Southeast Asia Singapore Singapore Ralph Lauren Corporation Howard Smith Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Operations New York, NY United States Ralph Lauren Corporation Russ LoCurto Senior Vice President, Logistics and Operations New York, NY United States RRC Desenbras Gino Romanelli Owner Sao Paulo Brazil Ryder Cindy Haas Director, Corporate Communications Miami, FL United States Ryder Jill Schmieg Marketing Manager Miami, FL United States Ryder Marcia Narine Vice President, Global Compliance and Business Standards Deputy General Counsel Miami, FL United States Sany Heavy Industry He Xi Director, Purchasing Changsha China Sany Heavy Industry Tan Bo Vice President, Purchasing Changsha China SC Johnson Company Michael Murphy Director, Customer Supply Chain Racine, WI United States Schiphol Area Development Company Michel van Wijk Project Leader Amsterdam The Netherlands Schiphol Area Development Company Paul van den Brink International Marketing Director Amsterdam The Netherlands Schiphol Area Development Company Peter Joustra Engineer Amsterdam The Netherlands Schiphol Area Development Company Ruud Bergh Director Amsterdam The Netherlands Sime Darby Mohd Salem Kailany Senior Vice President, Strategic Master Development Shah Alam Malaysia Singapore Armed Forces Col Lam Sheau Kai Chief Supply Officer, HQ Supply Singapore Singapore Singapore Economic Development Board Jane Chen Assistant Head, Logistics Singapore Singapore Singapore Economic Development Board Kelvin Wong Logistics Program Director Singapore Singapore Singapore Economic Development Board Xian Ying Senior Officer, Logistics Singapore Singapore Singapore Ministry of Defense BG (NS) Tsoi Mun Heng Director, Industry and Systems Office Singapore Singapore Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry Lim Hng Kiang Minister for Trade and Industry Singapore Singapore Skechers Daniel Passos Operations Director, Brazil São Paulo Brazil Sodexo, Inc. Mike Heil Senior Director of Distribution Washington DC United States Staples David Rocco Director of Logistics Strategy Framingham, MA United States Sustainable Supply Chain Consulting Kevin Smith President and CEO Orlando, FL United States Tabletops Unlimited Fred Rabizadeh Chief Operations Officer Carson, CA United States Target Corporation Steve Carter Director of Transportation Planning and Strategy Minneapolis, MN United States Technische Universität Darmstadt Herbert Meyr Professor Darmstadt Germany Technische Universiteit Eindhoven Jan Fransoo Professor Eindhoven The Netherlands Technische Universiteit Eindhoven Peter de Langen Professor Eindhoven The Netherlands Technische Universiteit Eindhoven Frank van der Heuvel PhD Student Eindhoven The Netherlands The Allen Group Richard Allen Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dallas, TX United States The Home Depot Colby Chiles Senior Manager, Supply Chain Development Atlanta, GA United States The Logistics Institute—Asia Pacific Robert de Souza Executive Director Singapore Singapore The Metro Chamber of Commerce Daryl W. Snyder Vice President, Economic Development, Greater Louisville Inc. Louisville, KY United States Universität Duisburg—Essen Centre for Logistics and Traffic Klaus Krumme Managing Director Coordinator, Urban Systems Duisburg Germany University of São Paulo Hugo Yoshizaki Professor São Paulo Brazil University of Wuerzburg Richard Pibenik Professor Wuerzburg Germany UPS Foundation Ken Sternad President Atlanta, GA United States UPS International Dan Brutoo President Atlanta, GA United States UPS Supply Chain Solutions Bob Stoffel President (Ex) Atlanta, GA United States UPS Supply Chain Solutions Emily McDonald Sales Operations Specialist Louisville, KY United States UPS Supply Chain Solutions Lai Sing Kiew Solutions Manager Singapore Singapore UPS Supply Chain Solutions Mary Yao Vice President, Supply Chain Operations South Asia Pacific Singapore Singapore UPS Supply Chain Solutions Richard Shaver Division Manager, UPS Global Logistics and Distribution, Healthcare Operations Louisville, KY United States UPS Supply Chain Solutions Stephen Hydrick Vice President, Operations, North America Louisville, KY United States Vanzoline Business School Fabiano Stringher Professor São Paulo Brazil Vopak Asia Eelco Hoekstra President Singapore Singapore Walt Disney Parks and Resorts John Lund Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Management Los Angeles, CA United States Watson Land Company Kirk Johnson Executive Vice President Carson, CA United States Watson Land Company Lance P. Ryan Vice President, Marketing and Leasing Carson, CA United States Westports Malaysia Ruben Emir Gnanalingam Executive Director Selangor Malaysia World 50 Bill Marrin Managing Director Atlanta, GA United States World Class Logistics Consulting Jon DeCesare President and CEO Long Beach, CA United States WTDC Gary M. Goldfarb Executive Vice President Miami, FL United States Y.Y. Lin International Joseph M. Yesbeck Associate Vice President Planning, Transit and Rail Director South Region Miami, FL United States YCH Group James Loo Chief Information Officer Singapore Singapore YCH Group Leonard Jayamohan Vice President, Electronics and Strategic Business Unit Singapore Singapore YCH Group Lilian Tan Director, Supply Chain Solutions Singapore Singapore YCH Group Philip Tan Vice President, Strategic Business Singapore Singapore YCH Group Robert Yap Chairman and CEO Singapore Singapore Zaragoza Logistics Center Cristina Tabuenca Bielsa Marketing Director Zaragoza Spain