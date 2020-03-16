Bibliography

Abu-Lughod, J. 1971. Cairo: 1001 Years of the City Victorious. Princeton University Press.

Ackernecht, E. 1948. Anticontagionism between 1821 and 1867. Bulletin of the History of Medicine 22, no. 5: 562-593.

Adler, E. 1992. The emergence of co-operation: National epistemic communities and the international evolution of the idea of nuclear arms control. International Organization 46, no. 1: 101-145.

Aginam, O. 2005. Global Health Governance: International Law and Public Health in a Divided World. University of Toronto Press.

Ahearn, R. 2005. US-European Union Trade Relations: Issues and Policy Challenges, Congressional Research Service Issue Brief IB 10087.

Allen, P. 1979. The “Justiniac” plague. Byzantion 49: 5-20. Allison, G. 1992. Essence of Decision. Harper Collins.

Anderson, P. 1972. More is different: Broken symmetry and the nature of the hierarchical structure of science. Science 177: 393-396.

Anker, M., and D. Schaaf. 2000. WHO Report on Global Surveillance of Epidemic-Prone Infectious Diseases. Report WHO/CDS/CSR/ISR/2000.1, World Health Organization.

Aristotle. 1984. Physics, II v (197a11-13). In Complete Works of Aristotle, volume 1, ed. J. Barnes. Princeton University Press.

Aron, J., and J. Patz, eds. 2001. Ecosystem Change and Public Health: A Global Perspective. Johns Hopkins University Press.

Ayalon, D. 1946. The plague and its effects upon the Mamluk army. Journal of the Royal Asiatic Society 66: 67-73.

Ayres, L. 1919. The War with Germany: A Statistical Summary. US Government Printing Office.

Baba, T., et al. 2002. Genome and virulence determinants of high-virulence community-acquired MRSA, Lancet 359, no. 9320: 1819-1827.

Bacon, F. 1605. The Advancement of Learning.

Bacon, F. 1620. Novum Organum.

Bainbridge, W. 1921. Some lessons of the World War in medicine and surgery from the German viewpoint. Military Surgeon 49, October: 384-388.

Baker, B., and G. Armelagos. 1988. Origin and antiquity of syphilis: A paleopathological diagnosis and interpretation. Current Anthropology 29, no. 5: 703-737.

Baker, T. 1968. Yellowjack: The yellow fever epidemic of 1878 in Memphis, Tennessee. Bulletin of the History of Medicine 42: 241-264.

Baldwin, P. 2005. Contagion and the State in Europe, 1830-1930. Cambridge University Press.

Barnes, J. 1870-1888. The Medical and Surgical History of the War of the Rebellion (1861-5), volumes 1-3. US Army.

Barry, J. 2005. The Great Influenza: The Epic Story of the Deadliest Plague in History. Viking.

Bartlett, M. 1960. The critical community size for measles in the United States. Journal of the Royal Statistical Society 123, no. 1: 37-44.

Baumgartner, F., and B. Jones. 2002. Policy Dynamics. University of Chicago Press.

Bavaro, M., et al. 2005. History of US military contributions to the study of rickettsial diseases. Military Medicine 170, no. 4 (supplement): 49-59.

Becker, G. 2005a. Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (Mad Cow Disease): Agricultural Issues for Congress. Issue brief 10127, Congressional Research Service. US Government Printing Office.

Becker, G. 2005b. BSE (“Mad Cow Disease”): A Brief Overview. Report RS22345, Congressional Research Service. US Government Printing Office.

Bessel, R. 1993. Germany after the First World War. Clarendon.

Beyerchen, A. 1992-93. Clausewitz, nonlinearity, and the unpredictability of war. International Security 17, winter: 59-90.

Bhagwati, J. 2004. In Defense of Globalization. Oxford University Press.

Biraben, J.-N. 1976. Les Hommes et la Peste en France et dans les pays europeens et mediterraneens, volume 2. Mouton.

Biraben, J.-N., and J. Le Goff. 1969. Le peste dans le haute moyen age. Annales 24, no. 6: 1484-1510.

Bloom, D., and D. Canning. 2000. The health and wealth of nations. Science 287, February 18: 1207-1209.

Bloom, D., and A. Mahal. 1997. Does the AIDS epidemic threaten economic growth? Journal of Econometrics 77, no. 1: 105-124.

Bloom, K. 1993. The Mississippi Valley’s Great Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1878. Louisiana State University Press.

Blyth, M. 2002. Great Transformations: Economic Ideas and Institutional Change in the Twentieth Century. Cambridge University Press.

Bollinger, L., and J. Stover. 1999. The Economic Impact of AIDS. Futures Group International.

Bollinger, L., et al. 1999. The Economic Impact of AIDS in Zimbabwe. POLICY Project, USAID.

Bonnel, R. 2000. Economic Analysis of HIV/AIDS. ADF2000 background paper, World Bank.

Braudel, F. 1980. On History. University of Chicago Press. Braudel, F. 1993. A History of Civilizations. Penguin.

Breunig, C., and C. Koski. 2006. Punctuated equilibrium and budgets in the American states. Policy Studies Journal 34, no. 4: 363-379.

Brinkley, J. 2002. Zimbabwe and the Politics of Torture. Special report 92, United States Institute of Peace. http://www.usip.org.

Brower, J., and P. Chalk. 2003. The Global Threat of New and Reemerging Infectious Diseases: Reconciling US National Security and Public Health Policy. RAND Corporation.

Brown, A., et al. 2004. Diseases transmitted by arthropod vectors: Typhus. In Military Preventive Medicine, ed. P. Kelley. Office of the Surgeon General, Department of the Army.

Brown, C. 1987. The influenza pandemic of 1918 in Indonesia. In Death and Disease in Southeast Asia, ed. N. Owen. Oxford University Press.

Brown, C. 1995. Serpents in the Sand: Essays on the Nonlinear Nature of Politics and Human Destiny. University of Michigan Press.

Brunetti, M. 1909. Venezia durante la Peste del 1348. Ateneo Veneto 32: 295-296.

Bull, H. 1977. The Anarchical Society: A Study of Order in World Politics. Macmillan.

Burkle, F., Jr. 1973. Plague as Seen in South Vietnamese children. Clinical Pediatrics 12, no. 5: 291-298.

Butts, K. 1996. National security, the environment and the DOD. Environmental Change and Security Project Report (Woodrow Wilson Center) 2: 22-27.

Buzan, B. 1991. People, States, and Fear: An Agenda for International Security Studies in the Post Cold War Era. Lynne Rienner.

Buzan, B., and R. Little. 2000. International Systems in World History. Oxford University Press.

Byerly, C. 2005. Fever of War: The Influenza Epidemic in the US Army during World War I. New York University Press.

Calcott, M. 1984. The challenge of cholera: The last epidemic at Newcastle upon Tyne. Northern History 20: 75.

Campbell, A. 1931. The Black Death and Men of Learning. Columbia University Press.

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. 1924. Preliminary History of the Armistice. Oxford University Press.

Chandavarkar, R. 1992. Plague panic and epidemic politics in India, 1896-1914. In Epidemics and Ideas, ed. T. Ranger and P. Slack. Cambridge University Press.

Cheow, E.. 2003. SARS’ Three Lessons for ASEAN and ASEAN +3. PACNET #17B, Center for Strategic and International Studies. www.csis.org.

Chickering, R. 2004. Imperial Germany and the Great War, 1914-1918, second ed. Cambridge University Press.

Church, J. 1921. French casualty statistics. Military Surgeon48, February: 384-387.

Cipolla, Carlo. 1977. Faith, Reason and the Plague in Seventeenth Century Tuscany. Cornell University Press.

Coffey, B., et al. 2005. The Economic Impact of BSE on the US Beef Industry: Product Value Losses, Regulatory Costs, and Consumer Reactions. Extension Bulletin MF-2678, Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service.

Coffman, E. 1987. War to End All Wars. University of Wisconsin Press.

Cohen, J., et al. 2001. Evaluation of the Potential for Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy in the United States. Harvard Center for Risk Analysis and Center for Computational Epidemiology, Tuskegee University.

Collier, P. 2003. Breaking the Conflict Trap: Civil War and Development Policy. World Bank.

Conceicao, P., et al., eds. 2003. Providing Global Public Goods: Managing Globalization. Oxford University Press.

Cook, H. 1989. Policing the health of London: The College of Physicians and the early Stuart monarchy. Social History of Medicine 27, no. 2: 1-2.

Cooter, R. 2003. Of war and epidemics: Unnatural couplings, problematic conceptions. Social History of Medicine 16, no. 2: 283.

Copeland, B., and M. Taylor. 1995. Trade and transboundary pollution. American Economic Review 85, no. 4: 716-737.

Copson, R. 2001. Zimbabwe Backgrounder. Congressional Research Service, Library of Congress.

Cottam, M. 1994. Images and Intervention: US Policies in Latin America. University of Pittsburgh Press.

Cottam, M., and R. Cottam. 2001. Nationalism and Politics: The Political Behavior of Nation States. Lynne Rienner.

Crosby, A., 1986. Ecological Imperialism: The Biological Expansion of Europe, 900-1900. Cambridge University Press.

Crosby, A. 2003a. America’s Forgotten Pandemic: The Influenza of 1918, second edition. Cambridge University Press.

Crosby, A. 2003b. The Columbian Exchange: Biological and Cultural Consequences of 1492, thirtieth anniversary edition. Praeger.

Curley, M., and N. Thomas. 2004. Human security and public health in Southeast Asia: The SARS outbreak. Australian Journal of International Affairs 58, no. 1: 17-32.

Curtin, P. 1989. Death by Migration: Europe’s Encounter with the Tropical World in the Nineteenth Century. Cambridge University Press.

Daly, J. 2001. AIDS in Swaziland: The battle from within. African Studies Review 44, no. 1: 21-35.

Darwin, C. 2003. The Origin of Species. Signet.

Davis, R., and A. Kimball. 2001. The economics of emerging infections in the Asia-Pacific region: What do we know and what do we need to know? In Plagues and Politics, ed. A. Price-Smith. Palgrave/Macmillan.

de Bertier de Sauvigny, G. 1970. Liberalism, nationalism, and socialism: The birth of three words. Review of Politics 32, no. 2: 147-166.

Delaporte, F. 1986. Disease and Civilization: The Cholera in Paris, 1832. MIT Press.

Denevan, W., ed. 1976. The Native Population of the Americas in 1492. University of Wisconsin Press.

Deudney, D. 2006. Bounding Power: Republican Security Theory from the Polis to the Global Village. Princeton University Press.

Deudney, D., and R. Matthew. 1999. Contested Grounds: Security and Conflict in the New Environmental Politics. State University of New York Press.

Diamond, J. 1999. Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies. Norton.

Diehl, P., and G. Goertz. 2000. War and Peace in International Rivalry. University of Michigan Press.

Dobyns, H. 1966. Estimating aboriginal American population. Current Anthropology 7: 395-416.

Dols, M. 1977. The Black Death in the Middle East. Princeton University Press.

Dowdle, W. 1998. The principles of disease elimination and eradication. Bulletin of the World Health Organization 48: 23-27.

Durey, M. 1979. Return of the Plague: British Society and the Cholera, 1831-2. Humanities Press.

Durkheim, E. 1938. The Rules of Sociological Method. Free Press.

Dutton, D. 1988. Worse Than the Disease: Pitfalls of Medical Progress. Cambridge University Press.

Dyer, Christopher. 2002. Making a Living in the Middle Ages. Yale University Press.

Easton, D. 1965. A Systems Analysis of Political Life. Wiley.

Elbe, S. 2002. HIV/AIDS and the changing landscape of war in Africa. International Security 27, no. 2: 159-177.

Elbe, S. 2006a. Should HIV/AIDS be securitized? The ethical dilemmas of linking HIV/AIDS and security. International Studies Quarterly 50, no. 1: 119-144.

Elbe, S. 2006b. HIV/AIDS: A human security challenge for the 21st century. Whitehead Journal of Diplomacy and International Relations, winter/spring: 1-13.

El-Najjar, M. 1979. Human treponematosis and tuberculosis: Evidence from the New World. American Journal of Physical Anthropology 51: 599-618.

Engelbert, P. 2000. State Legitimacy and Development in Africa. Lynne Rienner.

Epstein, P. 2000. Is global warming harmful to health? Scientific American, August: 36-43.

Epstein, P. 2001. Climate change and emerging infectious diseases. Microbes and Infection 3: 747-754.

Evagrius Scholasticus. 1846. Ecclesiastical History. H. G. Bohn.

Evans, C. 1998. Historical background. In Tuberculosis, second edition, ed. P. Davies. Chapman and Hall Medical.

Evans, R. 1992. Epidemics and revolutions: Cholera in nineteenth century Europe. In Epidemics and Ideas, ed. T. Ranger and P. Slack. Cambridge University Press.

Evans, R. 2005. Death in Hamburg: Society and Politics in the Cholera Years. Penguin.

Ewald, P. 1994. Evolution of Infectious Disease. Oxford University Press.

Farmer, P. 2003. Pathologies of Power: Health, Human Rights and the New War on the Poor. University of California Press.

Farwell, B. 1999. Over There: The United States in the Great War, 1917-1918. Norton.

Fearon, J., and D. Laitin. 2000. Violence and the social construction of ethnic identity. International Organization 54, no. 4: 845-877.

Fearon, J., and D. Laitin. 2004. Neotrusteeship and the problem of weak states. International Security 28, no. 4: 5-43.

Fenn, E. 2000. Biological warfare in eighteenth century North America: Beyond Jeffrey Amherst. Journal of American History 86, no. 4: 1552-1580.

Fenn, E. 2004. Pox Americana: The Great Smallpox Epidemic of 1775-81. Sutton.

Fenner, F. 1988. The History of Smallpox and Its Spread around the World. WHO.

Ferguson, N. 2000. The Pity of War: Explaining World War I. Basic Books.

Fergusson, W. 1832. Letters upon the Cholera Morbus. Highley.

Fidler, D. 1999. International Law and Infectious Diseases. Oxford University Press.

Fidler, D. 2004. SARS, Governance and the Globalization of Disease. Palgrave/Macmillan.

Findlay, R., and M. Lundahl. 2006. Demographic shocks and the factor proportions model: From the plague of Justinian to the Black Death. In Eli Heckscher, International Trade, and Economic History, ed. M. Lundahl et al. MIT Press.

Fisher, J. 1998. “Cattle Plagues Past and Present: The Mystery of Mad Cow Disease.” Journal of Contemporary History 33, no. 2: 215-229.

Flinn, M. 1979. Plague in Europe and the Mediterranean countries. Journal of European Economic History 8, no. 1: 139-144.

Foege, W. 2000. Arms and public health: A global perspective. In War and Public Health, ed. B. Levy and V. Sidel. American Public Health Association.

Formicola, V., Q. Milanesi, and C. Scarsini. 1987. Evidence of spinal tuberculosis at the beginning of the fourth millennium BC from Arena Candide cave (Liguria, Italy). American Journal of Physical Anthropology 72: 1-7.

Foster, H. 1976. Assessing the magnitude of disaster. Professional Geographer 28: 241-247.

Fourie, P., and M. Schonteich. 2001. Africa’s new security threat: HIV/AIDS and human security in southern Africa. African Security Review 10, no. 4: 29-57.

Fox, J., and H. Peterson. 2004. Risks and implications of bovine spongiform encephalopathy for the United States: Insights from other countries. Food Policy 29: 45-60.

Frost, W. 1918. Statistics of influenza morbidity. Public Health Records 33, December 27: 2305-2321.

Fuller, H., and J. Smadel. 1954. Rickettsial diseases and the Korean conflict. In Recent Advances in Medicine and Surgery Based on Professional Experiences in Japan and Korea 2. US Army Medical Service Graduate School, Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Gaddis, J. 1997. History, theory, and common ground. International Security 22, no. 1: 75-85.

Galen. 1821-1833. Medicorum Graecorum Opera Quae Exstant, ed. C. Kühn. Knobloch.

Galen. 1969. On the Parts of Medicine. Akademie-Verlag.

Garenne, M., et al. 1997. Effects of the civil war in central Mozambique and evaluation of the intervention of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Journal of Tropical Pediatrics 43, no. 6: 318-323.

Garfield, R., and A. Neugut. 2000. The human consequences of war. In War and Public Health, ed. B. Levy and V. Sidel. American Public Health Association.

Garrett, L. 1996. The return of infectious disease. Foreign Affairs 75, no. 1: 66-79.

Garrison, F. 1920, The German medical history of the war. Military Surgeon 46, April: 437.

George, A. 1972. The case for multiple advocacy in making foreign policy. American Political Science Review 66, no. 3: 751-785.

George, A. 1979. Case studies and theory development: The method of structured, focused comparison. In Diplomacy, ed. P. Lauren. Free Press.

Ghendon, Y. 1994. Introduction to pandemic influenza through history. European Journal of Epidemiology 10, no. 4: 451-453.

Ghobarah, H., et al. 2003. Civil wars kill and maim people—long after the shooting stops. American Political Science Review 97, no. 2: 192.

Gilpin, R. 1981. War and Change in World Politics. Cambridge University Press.

Glacken, C. 1967. Traces on the Rhodian Shore: Nature and Culture in Western Thought from Ancient Times to the End of the Eighteenth Century. University of California Press.

Gleick, P. 1993. Water and conflict: Fresh water resources and international security. International Security 18, no. 1: 79-112.

Glyn, I., and J. Glyn. 2004. The Life and Death of Smallpox. Cambridge University Press.

Gomme, A. 1967. Population of Athens in the Fifth and Fourth Centuries B.C. Argonaut.

Gomme, A. 1981. An Historical Commentary on Thucydides 5, ed. A. Andrewes and K. Dover. Oxford University Press.

Gordon, D. 2000. The Global Infectious Disease Threat and Its Implications for the United States. Report NIE 99-17D, Central Intelligence Agency.

Gould, S. 2002. The Structure of Evolutionary Theory. Belknap.

Grau, L., and W. Jorgenson. 1995. Medical support in a counter-guerrilla war: Epidemiologic lessons learned in the Soviet-Afghan War. US Army Medical Department Journal, May-June: 41-49.

Graunt, J. 1662. Natural and Political Observations Mentioned in a Following Index, and Made upon the Bills of Mortality. Roycroft.

Gruzinski, S. 1993. The Conquest of Mexico: The Incorporation of Indian Societies into the Western World, 16th-18th Centuries. Polity.

Gurr, T. 1970. Why Men Rebel. Princeton University Press.

Guttstadt, A. 1973. Die Pocken-Epidemie in Preussen, insbesondere in Berlin 1870/72, nebst Beitragen zur Beurtheilung der Impffrage. Zeitschrift des königlich Preussischen Statistischen Bureaus 13: 116-158.

Haacker, M. 2002. The Economic Consequences of HIV/AIDS in Southern Africa. Working paper WP/02/38, International Monetary Fund.

Haas, E. 1964. Beyond the Nation-State: Functionalism and International Organization. Stanford University Press.

Haas, P. 1990. Saving the Mediterranean: The Politics of International Environmental Cooperation. Columbia University Press.

Halabi, Y. 2004. The expansion of global governance into the Third World: Altruism, realism or constructivism? International Studies Review 6, no. 1: 21-48.

Haser, H. Lehrbuch der Geschichte der Medizin und der epidemischen Krankheiten, vol iii, Third edition, Jena, 1882

Hatcher, J., 1977. Plague, Population and the English Economy, 1348-1530. Macmillan.

Hauge, W., and T. Ellingsen. 1998. Beyond environmental scarcity: Causal pathways to conflict. Journal of Peace Research 35, no. 3: 299-317.

Hays, J. 2003. The Burdens of Disease: Epidemics and Human Response in Western History. Rutgers University Press.

Heinecken, L. 2001. Living in terror: The looming security threat to southern Africa. African Security Review 10, no. 4: 7-17.

Henderson, D. 1996. Smallpox eradication. In Microbe Hunters Past and Present, ed. H. Kaprowski and M. Oldstone. Bloomington.

Hermann, D. 1997. The Arming of Europe and the Making of the First World War. Princeton University Press.

Herrmann, R., et al. 1997. Images in international relations: An experimental test of cognitive schemata. International Studies Quarterly 41, no. 3: 403-433.

Hildreth, M. 1991. The influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 in France: Contemporary concepts of aetiology, therapy and prevention. Social History of Medicine 4. August: 277-294.

Hippocrates. 1994. Epidemics I and III. Loeb Classical Library.

Hirsch, A. 1883. Handbook of Geographical and Historical Pathology, volume 1: Acute Infective Diseases. New Sydenham Society.

Hobbes, T. 1985. Leviathan. Penguin.

Hoffman, S. 1961. International systems and international law. In The International System, ed. K. Knorr and S. Verba. Princeton University Press.

Holsti, K. 1996. The State, War, and the State of War. Cambridge University Press.

Homer-Dixon, T. 1999. Environment, Scarcity, and Violence. Princeton University Press.

Homer-Dixon, T. 2000. The Ingenuity Gap. Knopf.

Hopkins, D. 1983. Princes and Peasants: Smallpox in History. University of Chicago Press.

Hopkins, D. 2002. The Greatest Killer: Smallpox in History. University of Chicago Press.

Howell, P. 2000. A private Contagious Diseases Act: Prostitution and public space in Victorian Cambridge. Journal of Historical Geography 26, no. 3: 376-402.

Huang, Y. 2003a. The politics of China’s SARS Crisis. Harvard Asia Quarterly 7, no. 4: 9-16.

Huang, Y. 2003b. Mortal Peril: Public Health in China and Its Security Implications. Health and Security Series Special Report No. 7, Chemical and Biological Arms Control Institute.

Ibn Khaldun, A. 1958. The Muqaddimah, volume 1. Pantheon.

Irwin, R. 1986. The Middle East in the Middle Ages: The Early Mamluk Sultanate 1250-1382. Southern Illinois University Press.

Jelavich, B. 1983. History of the Balkans: Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries. Cambridge University Press.

Jervis, R. 1970. The Logic of Images in International Relations. Princeton University Press.

Jervis, R. 1976. Perception and Misperception in International Politics. Princeton University Press.

Jervis, R. 1997. System Effects: Complexity in Political and Social Life. Princeton University Press.

Jervis, R. 2005. American Foreign Policy in a New Era. Routledge.

Johnson, N., and J. Mueller. 2002. Updating the accounts: Global mortality of the 1918-1920 “Spanish” influenza pandemic. Bulletin of the History of Medicine 76, no. 1: 105-115.

Kahl, C. 1998. Population growth, environmental degradation, and statesponsored violence: The case of Kenya, 1991-93. International Security 23, no. 2: 80-119.

Kahl, C. 2006. States, Scarcity and Strife in the Developing World. Princeton University Press.

Kamen, H. 1980. Spain in the Later 17th Century: 1665-1700. Longman.

Katzenstein, P. 1978. Conclusion. In Between Power and Plenty, ed. P. Katzenstein. University of Wisconsin Press.

Kaufman, S. 2006. Symbolic politics or rational choice. International Security 30, no. 4: 45-86.

Kaye, D., and C. Pringle. 2003. Avian influenza viruses and their implications for human health. Clinical Infectious Diseases 40: 108-112.

Keegan, J. 2000. The First World War. Vintage.

Keene, J. 2001. Doughboys, the Great War, and the Remaking of America. Johns Hopkins University Press.

Kelly, D. 1990. The Human Measure: Social Thought in the Western Legal Tradition. Harvard University Press.

Kelly, J. 2005. The Great Mortality. Harper.

Khan, I., and U. Laaser. 2002. Burden of tuberculosis in Afghanistan: Update on a war-stricken country. Croatian Medical Journal 43, no. 2: 245-247.

Kiel, L., and E. Elliot, eds. 1966. Chaos Theory in the Social Sciences. University of Michigan Press.

Kolodziej, E. 1992. Renaissance in security studies? Caveat lector! International Studies Quarterly 36: 421-483.

Krapohl, S. 2003. Risk regulation in the EU between interests and expertise: The case of BSE. Journal of European Public Policy 10, no. 2: 189-207.

Krapohl, S. 2004. Credible commitment in non-independent regulatory agencies. European Law Journal 10, no. 5: 518-538.

Krapohl, S. 2005. Thalidomide, BSE and the Single Market. Working paper LAW 2005/03, Department of Law, European University Institute.

Krasner, S. 1978. Defending the National Interest. Princeton University Press.

Krasner, S. 1984. Approaches to the state: Alternative conceptions and historical dynamics. Comparative Politics 16, no. 2: 223-246.

Krugman, P., and A. Venables. 1995. Globalization and the inequality of nations. Quarterly Journal of Economics 110, no. 4: 857-880.

Kuhn, T. 1962. The Structure of Scientific Revolutions. University of Chicago Press.

Kwaramba, P. 1997. The Socio-Economic Impact of HIV/AIDS on Communal Agricultural Systems in Zimbabwe. Working paper 19, Zimbabwe Farmers Union, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Economic Advisory Project, Harare.

Landes, D. 1999. The Wealth and Poverty of Nations. Norton.

Laughlin, R. 2005. A Different Universe: Reinventing Physics from the Bottom Down. Basic Books.

Laveran, A. 1875. Traite des Maladies et Epidemies des Armees. Masson.

Lee, J.-W., and W. McKibben. 2003. Globalization and Disease: The Case of SARS. Working paper 2003/16, Research School of Pacific and Asian Studies, Australian National University and Brookings Institution.

Lederberg, J. 1997. Infectious disease as an evolutionary paradigm. Emerging Infectious Diseases 3, no. 4: 1-15.

Leiss, W. 2003. BSE risk in Canada: Finally, the penny drops. Risk Issue Chronicles 5: 35-39.

Lemey, P., et al. 2003. Tracing the origin and history of the HIV-2 epidemic. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 100: 6591.

Letgers, L., A. Cottingham, and D. Hunter. 1970. Clinical and epidemiological notes on a defined outbreak of plague in Vietnam. American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene 19, no. 4: 639-652.

Levi, A., and P. Tetlock. 1980. A cognitive analysis of Japan’s 1941 decisions for war. Journal of Conflict Resolution 24, no. 2: 195-211.

Li, K., et al. 2004. Genesis of a highly pathogenic and potentially pandemic H5N1 influenza virus in eastern Asia. Nature 430, July 8: 209-213.

Littman, R., and M. Littman. 1973. Galen and the Antonine plague. American Journal of Philology 94: 244.

Livesey, A. 1989. Great Battles of World War I. Macmillan.

Lockhart, J. 1992. The Nahuas after the Conquest: A Social and Cultural History of the Indians of Central Mexico, Sixteenth through Eighteenth Centuries. Stanford University Press.

Lodge, M., and C. Taber. 2005. The automaticity of affect for political leaders, groups, and issues: An experimental test of the Hot Cognition Hypothesis. Political Psychology 26, no. 3: 455-482.

Longrigg, J. 1992. Epidemics, ideas, and classical Athenian society. In Epidemics and Ideas, ed. T. Ranger and P. Slack. Cambridge University Press.

Lovell, G. 1992. Heavy shadows and black night: Disease and depopulation in colonial Spanish America. Annals of the Association of American Geographers 82, no. 3: 435-437.

Lowi, M. 1993. Water and Power: The Politics of a Scarce Resource in the Jordan River Basin. Cambridge University Press.

Luckin, B. 1984. States and epidemic threats. Bulletin of the Social History of Medicine 34, June: 25-27.

Ludendorff, E. von. 1919. Ludendorff’s Own Story, August 1914-November 1918, volume 2. Harper.

Maclean, S. 2002. Mugabe at war: The political economy of conflict in Zimbabwe. Third World Quarterly 23, no. 3: 513-528.

MacLeod, D. 1992. Microbes and muskets: Smallpox and the participation of the Amerindian allies of New France in the Seven Years War. Ethnohistory 31, no. 1: 49-50.

Macmillan, M. 2003. Paris 1919: Six Months that Changed the World. Random House.

Makumbe, J. 1997. The Role of Government in Adjusting Economies—The Zimbabwe Civil Service: A Wind of Change. International Development Department (UK).

Malakooti, M., et al. 1998. Resurgence of epidemic malaria in the highlands of western Kenya. Emerging Infectious Diseases 4, no. 4: 671-672.

Marcus, G., et al. 2000. Affective Intelligence and Political Judgment. University of Chicago Press.

Markel, H. 1993. Cholera, quarantines, and immigration restriction: The view from Johns Hopkins, 1892. Bulletin of the History of Medicine 67, no. 4: 691-702.

Matson, A. 1957. The history of malaria in Nandi. East Africa Medical Journal 34: 431-441.

McGrew, R. 1965. Russia and the Cholera: 1823-1832. University of Wisconsin Press.

McInnes, C. 2006. HIV/AIDS and security. International Affairs 82, no. 2: 315-326.

McLuhan, M. 1969. The Gutenberg Galaxy. Signet.

McLuhan, M. 1994. Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man. MIT Press.

McMichael, A. 2003. Planetary Overload: Global Environmental Change and the Health of the Human Species. Cambridge University Press.

McMichael, T. 2001. Human Frontiers, Environments and Disease. Cambridge University Press.

McNeill, W. 1977. Plagues and Peoples. Anchor.

McNeill, W. 1989. Control and catastrophe in human affairs. Daedalus, winter: 1-2.

McNeill, W. 1992. The Global Condition: Conquerors, Catastrophes, and Community. Princeton University Press.

Mearshimer, J. 2003. The Tragedy of Great Power Politics. Norton.

Mercer, W. 1964. Then and now: History of skeletal tuberculosis. Journal of the Royal College of Surgeon of Edinburgh 9: 243-254.

Migdal, J. 1988. Strong Societies and Weak States: State-Society Relations and State Capabilities in the Third World. Princeton University Press.

Mills, I. 1986. The 1918-1919 influenza pandemic: The Indian experience. Indian Economic and Social History Review 23: 1-40.

National Intelligence Council. 2000. The Global Infectious Disease Threat and Its Implications for the United States.

Moller-Christensen, V. 1969. The history of syphilis and leprosy: An osteoarchological approach. Abbotempo 1: 20-25.

Molloy, S. 2003. Realism: A problematic paradigm. Security Dialogue 34, no. 1: 71-85.

Monto, A. 2005. The threat of an avian influenza pandemic. New England Journal of Medicine 352, no. 4: 323-325.

Morgenthau, H. 1948. Politics among Nations: The Struggle for Power and Peace. Knopf.

Morris, J., et al. 2003. Activation of political attitudes: A psychological examination of the Hot Cognition Hypothesis. Political Psychology 24, no. 4: 727-745.

Morse, S., ed. 1993. Emerging Viruses. Oxford University Press.

Morse, S. 1995. Factors in the emergence of infectious diseases. Emerging Infectious Diseases 1, no. 1: 7-15.

Mort, F. 2000. Dangerous Sexualities: Medicomoral Politics in England since 1830. Routledge.

Murray, C., and A. Lopez. 1996. The Global Burden of Disease. Harvard University Press.

Murrin, J. 1990. Beneficiaries of catastrophe: The English colonies in America. In The New American History, ed. E. Foner. Temple University Press.

National Intelligence Council. 2000. National Intelligence Estimate: The Global Infectious Disease Threat and its Implications for the United States. Reprinted in Environmental Change and Security Project Report, Report 6, Woodrow Wilson Center, 2000.

Ndihokubwayo, J., and D. Raoult. 1999. Epidemic typhus in Africa. Medicene Tropical (Mars) 59, no. 2: 181.

Nohl, J. 2006. The Black Death: A Chronicle of the Plague. Westholme.

North, D. 1990. Institutions, Institutional Change and Economic Performance. Cambridge University Press.

Noymer, A., and M. Garenne. 2003. Long-term effects of the 1918 “Spanish” influenza epidemic on sex differentials of mortality in the USA. In The Spanish Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1919, ed. H. Philips and D. Killingray. Routledge.

Oestrich, G. 1982. Neostoicism and the Early Modern State. Cambridge University Press.

Oldstone, M. 1998. Viruses, Plagues and History. Oxford University Press.

O’Neill, Kate. 2005. How two cows make a crisis: US-Canada trade relations and Mad Cow Disease. American Review of Canadian Studies, summer: 299.

Onuf, N. 1998. The Republican Legacy in International Thought. Cambridge University Press.

O’Rourke, K., and J. Williamson. 2001. Globalization and History: The Evolution of a Nineteenth Century Atlantic Economy. MIT Press.

Ostergard, R., Jr. 2002. Politics in the Hot Zone: AIDS and national security in Africa. Third World Quarterly 23, no. 2: 333-350.

Ottati, V., et al. 1992. The cognitive and affective components of political attitudes. Political Behavior 14, no. 4: 423-442.

Oxford, J., et al. 2002. World War I may have allowed the emergence of “Spanish” influenza. Lancet Infectious Diseases 2, no. 2: 111-114.

Oxford, J., et al. 2005. A hypothesis: The conjunction of soldiers, gas, pigs, ducks, geese and horses in northern France during the Great War provided the conditions for the emergence of the “Spanish” influenza pandemic of 1918-1919. Vaccine 23, no. 7: 940-945.

Paarlberg, E. 2000. The global food fight. Foreign Affairs 79, no. 3: 24-38.

Palmer, R. 1993. English Law in the Age of the Black Death: A Transformation of Governance and Law. University of North Carolina Press.

Papagrigorakis, M., et al. 2006. DNA examination of ancient dental pulp incriminate typhoid fever as a probable cause of the Plague of Athens. International Journal of Infectious Diseases 10, no. 3: 206-214.

Paris, R. 2001. Human security: Paradigm shift or hot air. International Security 26, no. 2: 87-102.

Parson, E. 2003. Protecting the Ozone Layer: Science and Strategy. Oxford University Press.

Patterson, D. 1983. The influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 on the Gold Coast. Journal of African History 24: 485-502.

Peiris, J., et al. 2003. Coronavirus as a possible cause of severe acute respiratory syndrome. Lancet 361, no. 9366: 1319-1325.

Perrow, C. 1999. Normal Accidents: Living with High-Risk Technologies, second edition. Princeton University Press.

Peterson, S. 2002-03. Epidemic disease and national security. Security Studies 12, no. 2: 43-80.

Petty, W. 1899. The Economic Writings of Sir William Petty, together with Observations Upon the Bills of Mortality more probably by Captain John Graunt, ed. C. Hull. Cambridge University Press.

Pharaoh, R., and M. Schonteich. 2003. AIDS, Security and Governance in Southern Africa: Exploring the Impact. Paper 65, Institute for Security Studies.

Philipps, D. 1976. Holistic Thought in Social Science. Stanford University Press.

Phillips, H., and D. Killingray. 2003. The Spanish Influenza Pandemic of 191819: New Perspectives. Routledge.

Pirages, D. 1995. Microsecurity: Disease organisms and human well-being. Washington Quarterly 18, no. 4: 5-12.

Pirages, D. 1996. Microsecurity: Disease organisms and human well-being. In Environmental Security Project Report. Environmental Change and Security Project. Woodrow Wilson Center.

Poku, N. 2002. Poverty, debt and Africa’s HIV/AIDS Crisis. International Affairs 78, no. 3: 531-546.

Posner, R. 2004. Catastrophe: Risk and Response. Oxford University Press.

Powell, J. 1993. Bring Out Your Dead: The Great Plague of Yellow Fever in Philadelphia in 1783. University of Pennsylvania Press.

Poznansky, A. 1996. Tchaikovsky’s Last Days. Oxford University Press.

Prescott, E. 2003. SARS: A warning. Survival 45, no. 3: 207-225.

Price-Smith, A. 1999. Ghosts of Kigali: Infectious disease and global stability in the coming century. International Journal 54, no. 3: 426-442.

Price-Smith, A., ed. 2001. Plagues and Politics: Infectious Disease and International Policy. Palgrave/Macmillan.

Price-Smith, A. 2002a. The Health of Nations: Infectious Disease, Environmental Change and their Effects on National Security and Development. MIT Press.

Price-Smith, A. 2002b. Pretoria’s Shadow. Chemical and Biological Arms Control Institute.

Price-Smith, A., and J. Daly. 2004. Downward Spiral: HIV/AIDS, State Capacity and Political Conflict in Zimbabwe. United States Institute of Peace Press.

Price-Smith, A., S. Tauber, and A. Bhat. 2004. Preliminary evidence of an empirical association between state capacity and adaptation to HIV/AIDS. Seton Hall Journal of Diplomacy and International Affairs 5, no. 2: 149-160.

Prinzing, F. 1916. Epidemics Resulting from Wars. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace/Clarendon.

Procopius. 1914. History of the Wars, ed. H. Dewing. Harvard University Press.

Przeworski, A., et al. 2000. Democracy and Development: Political Institutions and Well-Being in the World, 1950-1990. Cambridge University Press.

Putnam, R. 1988. Diplomacy and domestic politics: The logic of two level games. International Organization 42, no. 3: 427-460.

Putnam, R. 2000. Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community. Simon & Schuster.

Ranger, T., and P. Slack, eds. 1992. Epidemics and Ideas. Cambridge University Press.

Redlawsk, D. 2002. Hot cognition or cool consideration? Testing the effects of motivated reasoning on political decision-making. Journal of Politics 64, no. 4: 1021-1044.

Rey, J., et al. 2002. Sero-epidemiological study of the hepatitis epidemic in Mitrovica in the aftermath of the war in Kosovo (1999). Bulletin de la Societe de Pathologie Exotique 95, no. 1: 3-7.

Rheinstein, M., ed. 1954. Max Weber on Law and Economy and Society. Harvard University Press.

Rice, G. 1983. Maori mortality in the 1918 influenza pandemic. New Zealand Population Review 9: 44-61.

Rice, G., and E. Palmer. 1993. Pandemic influenza in Japan: Mortality patterns and official responses. Journal of Japanese Studies 19, no. 2: 394.

Richardson, G. 1991. Feedback Thought in Social Science and Systems Theory. University of Pennsylvania Press.

Robin, C. 2004. Fear: The History of a Political Idea. Oxford University Press.

Rolleston, J. 1933. The smallpox pandemic of 1870-74. Proceedings of the Royal Society of Medicine, Section of Epidemiology and State Medicine 27: 177-192.

Romanelli, E., and M. Tushman. 1994. Organizational transformation as punctuated equilibrium: An empirical test. Academy of Management Journal 37, no. 5: 1141-1166.

Rosen, G. 1993. A History of Public Health. Johns Hopkins University Press. Rosen, W. 2007. Justinian’s Flea: Plague, Empire, and the Birth of Europe. Viking.

Rosenau, J. 1997. Along the Foreign-Domestic Frontier: Exploring Governance in a Turbulent World. Cambridge University Press.

Rosenberg, C. 1966. Cholera in nineteenth century Europe. Comparative Studies in Society and History 8: 452-463.

Rothenberg, G. 1973. The Austrian sanitary cordon and the control of the bubonic plague: 1710-1871. Journal of the History of Medicine 28, no. 1: 16-19.

Rousseau, J.-J. 1968. The Social Contract. Penguin. Rousseau, J.-J. 2005. The Confessions. Penguin.

Ruffer, M. 1921. Pathological notes on the royal mummies of a Cairo museum. In Studies in the Paleontology of Egypt, ed. R. Moodie. University of Chicago Press.

Russell, J. 1968. That earlier plague. Demography 5, no. 1: 174-184.

Safranek, T. 1991. Reassessment of the association between Guillain-Barre Syndrome and receipt of swine influenza vaccine in 1976-77: Results of a two-state study. American Journal of Epidemiology 133, no. 9: 940-941.

Sanjuan, A., and P. Dawson. 2003. Price transmission, BSE and structural breaks in the UK meat sector. European Review of Agricultural Economics 30, no. 2: 155.

Schafer, J., et al. 1993. Origin of the pandemic 1957 H2 influenza A virus. Virology 194, no. 2: 781-788.

Schonteich, M. 1999. Age and AIDS: South Africa’s crime time bomb? Africa Security Review 18, no. 4: 1-4.

Schroeder. T., and L. Valentin. 2005. The Economic Impact of BSE on the US Beef Industry. Working paper MF-2679, Department of Agricultural Economics, Kansas State University.

Schumpeter, J. 2005. Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy. Routledge.

Schweller, R. 2004. Unanswered threats: A neoclassical realist theory of underbalancing. International Security 29, no. 2: 159-2001.

Schweller, R., and D. Priess. 1997. A tale of two realisms: Expanding the institutions debate. Mershon International Studies Review 41, no. 1: 1-32.

Scoville, A. 1948. Epidemic typhus fever in Japan and Korea. In Rickettsial Diseases of Man, ed. M. Soule. American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Seaman, J., et al. 1996. The epidemic of visceral leishmaniasis in western upper Nile, southern Sudan: Course and impact from 1984 to 1994. International Journal of Epidemiology 25, no. 4: 862-871.

Seckendorff, V. von. 1976. Teutscher Fursten Stat (reprint). Auvermann.

Seidule, J. T. 1997. Morale in the American Expeditionary Forces. PhD dissertation, Ohio State University.

Seitz, F. 1847. Der Typhus, vorzuglich nach seinem Vorkommen in Bayern geshildert. Erlangen.

Setbon, M., et al. 2005. Risk perception of the “Mad Cow Disease” in France: Determinants and consequences. Risk Analysis 25, no. 4: 813-826.

Shatzmiller, J. 1974. Les Juifs de Provence pendant a Peste Noire. Revue des Etudes Juifes 133: 457-480.

Shortridge, K., et al. 2003. The next influenza pandemic: Lessons from Hong Kong. Journal of Applied Microbiology 94, no. 1: 70-77.

Sigerist, H. 1962. Civilization and Disease. University of Chicago Press.

Silverstein, A. 1981. Pure Politics and Impure Science: The Swine Flu Affair. Johns Hopkins University Press.

Simon, H. 1983. Reason in Human Affairs. Stanford University Press.

Simon, H. 1997, Models of Bounded Rationality, volumes 1-3. MIT Press.

Singer, P. W. 2002. AIDS and International Security. Survival44, no. 1: 145-158.

Skocpol, T. 1985. Bringing the state back in: Strategies of analysis in current research. In Bringing the State Back In, ed. P. Evans, et al. Cambridge University Press.

Slack, P. 1985. The Impact of the Plague in Tudor and Stuart England. Routledge & Kegan Paul.

Slack, P. 1992. Introduction. In Epidemics and Ideas, ed. T. Ranger and P. Slack. Cambridge University Press.

Smallman-Raynor, M., and A. Cliff. 1991. Civil war and the spread of AIDS in central Africa. Epidemiology and Infection 107, no. 1: 69-73.

Smallman-Raynor, M., and A. Cliff. 2000. The epidemiological legacy of war: The Philippine-American War and the diffusion of cholera in Batangas and La Laguna, South-West Luzon, 1902-1904. War in History 7, no. 1: 29.

Smallman-Raynor, M., and A. Cliff. 2002. The geographical transmission of smallpox in the Franco-Prussian War: Prisoner of war camps and their impact upon epidemic diffusion processes in the civil settlement system of Prussia, 1870-71. Medical History 46: 241.

Smith, R., et al., eds. 2003. Global Public Goods for Health. Oxford University Press.

Snowdon, F. 1995. Naples in the Time of Cholera, 1884-1911. Cambridge University Press.

Speth, J., and R. Repetto. 2006. Punctuated Equilibrium and the Dynamics of US Environmental Policy. Yale University Press.

Sprout, H. and M. Sprout. 1968. An Ecological Paradigm for the Study of International Politics. Research memorandum 30, Center for International Studies, Princeton University.

Steinbock, R. 1976. Paleopathological Diagnosis and Interpretation. Charles Thomas.

Stiglitz, J. 2006. Making Globalization Work. Norton.

Stinchcombe, A. 1968. Constructing Social Theories. Harcourt Brace.

Strange, S. 1982. Cave! Hic dragones: A critique of regime analysis. International Organization 36, no. 2: 479-496.

Strauss, L. 1953. Natural Right and History. University of Chicago Press.

Sunstein, C. 2002a. Probability neglect: Emotions, worst cases, and law. Yale Law Journal 112, no. 1: 61-108.

Sunstein, C. 2002b. Risk and Reason: Safety, Law and the Environment. Cambridge University Press.

Sydenstricker, E. 1918. Preliminary statistics of the influenza epidemic. Public Health Records, December 27: 2305-2321.

Szreter, S. 2001. Economic Growth, Disruption, Deprivation, Disease and Death: On the Importance of the Politics of Public Health for Development. In Plagues and Politics, ed. A. Price-Smith. Palgrave/Macmillan.

Tainter, J. 1988. The Collapse of Complex Societies. Cambridge University Press.

Taubenberger, J. 1999. Seeking the 1918 Spanish influenza virus. ASM News 65, July 7: 473.

Taubenberger, J., and D. Morens. 2006. 1918 influenza: The mother of all pandemics. Emerging Infectious Diseases 12, no. 1: 15-22.

Tetlock, P. 2000. Cognitive biases and organizational correctives. Administrative Science Quarterly 45, no. 2: 293-326.

Thagard, P., and F. Kroon. 2006. Hot Thought: Mechanisms and Applications of Emotional Cognition. MIT Press.

Thompson, J. 1994. The Coevolutionary Process. University of Chicago Press. Thompson, K., and R. Tebbens. 2007. Eradication versus control for poliomyelitis: An economic analysis. Lancet 369, no. 9570: 1363-1371.

Thornton, R. 1987. American Indian Holocaust and Survival. University of Oklahoma Press.

Thucydides. 1980. History of the Peloponnesian War. Penguin.

Tomkins, S. 1992. The failure of expertise: Public health policy in Britain during the 1918-19 influenza epidemic. Social History of Medicine5, December: 435-454.

Toole, M., et al. 1993. Are war and public health compatible? Lancet 341, May 8: 1193.

Toole, M. 2000. Displaced persons and war. In War and Public Health, ed. B. Levy and V. Sidel. APHA.

Toole, M., and R. Waldman. 1993. Refugees and displaced persons: War, hunger, and public health. JAMA 270, no. 5: 600-605.

Tucker, J. 2001. Scourge: The Once and Future Threat of Smallpox. Grove.

Ullman, R. 1983. Redefining security. International Security8, no. 1: 129-153.

United Nations Development Program. 1994. New Dimensions of Human Security. Oxford University Press.

van Evera, S. 2001. Causes of War. Cornell University Press.

Vatikiotis, M. 2003. ASEAN and China—united in adversity. Far Eastern Economic Review, May 8: 14-17.

Verity, D., et al. 1999. Behcet’s Disease, the Silk Road and HLA-B51: Historical and geographical perspectives. Tissue Antigens 54, no. 3: 213-220.

Volkmann, E. 1925. Der Marxismus und des deutsche Heer im Weltkriege. Hobbing.

Walkowitz, J. 1982. Prostitution and Victorian Society: Women, Class, and the State. Cambridge University Press.

Walt, S. 1996. Rethinking revolution and war: A reply to Goldstone and Dassel. Security Studies 6, no. 2: 177.

Walt, S. 1999. Rigor or rigor mortis? Rational choice and security studies. International Security 23, no. 4: 5-48.

Waltz, K. 1979. Theory of International Politics. McGraw-Hill.

Waltz, K. 1990. Nuclear myths and political realities. American Political Science Review 84, no. 3: 731-745.

Watts, S. 1997. Epidemics and History: Disease, Power and Imperialism. Yale University Press.

Watts, S. 2003. Disease and Medicine in World History. Routledge.

Weber, M. 1964. The Theory of Social and Economic Organization, ed. T. Parsons. Free Press.

Welch, D. 1992. The organizational process and bureaucratic politics paradigms: Retrospect and prospect. International Security 17, no. 2: 112-146.

Wells, C. 1964. Bones, Bodies and Disease. Thames and Hudson.

Wendt, A. 1999. Social Theory of International Politics. Cambridge University Press.

Wheelis, M. 1999. Biological warfare before 1914. In Biological and Toxic Weapons, ed. E. Geissler and J. Moon. Oxford University Press for SIPRI.

Whewell, W. 1840. Philosophy of the Inductive Sciences. John W. Parker.

Whiteside, A. 2002. Poverty and HIV/AIDS in Africa. Third World Quarterly 23, no. 2: 313-332.

WHO. 1994. Constitution of the WHO, 1948. In WHO, Basic Documents, fortieth edition.

Wilson, E. 1998. Consilience: The Unity of Knowledge. Vintage.

Wong, T., et al. 2006. Anxiety among university students during the SARS epidemic in Hong Kong. Stress and Health 23, no. 1: 31-35.

Wood, A. 1792-1796. History and Antiquities of the University of Oxford.

Woodward, T. 1973. A historical account of the rickettsial diseases with a discussion of the unsolved problems. Journal of Infectious Disease 127: 583-594.

Yeager, R. 1996. Military HIV/AIDS Policy in eastern and southern Africa: A seven-country comparison. Occasional paper 1, Civil-Military Alliance to Combat HIV and AIDS.

Youde, J. 2005a. Enter the fourth horseman: Health security and international relations theory. Whitehead Journal of Diplomacy and International Relations, March: 193-208.

Youde, J. 2005b. The development of a counter-epistemic community: AIDS,

South Africa and international regimes. International Relations19, no. 4: 421-439.

Youde, J. 2007. AIDS, South Africa, and the Politics of Knowledge. Ashgate. Zacher, M., and S. Carvalho. 2001. The international health regulations in historical perspective. In Plagues and Politics, ed. A. Price-Smith. Palgrave/Macmillan.

Zartman, I. 1995. Collapsed States: The Disintegration and restoration of Legitimate Authority. Lynne Rienner.

Zeigler, R. 2000. America’s Great War: World War I and the American Experience. Rowman and Littlefield.

Zinsser, H. 1934. Rats, Lice and History. Little, Brown.