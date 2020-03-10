Appendix B: Acronyms

CAFE
corporate automobile fuel efficiency
CDIAC
Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center (U.S.)
EU
European Union
EU-25
European Union, after the 2004 enlargement to 25 countries.
G-5, G-6
group of five (six) nations that are economic leaders
GDP
gross domestic product
GHG
greenhouse gas
GWP
gross world product
HDI
Human Development Index
MRSA
methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
NEA
near-Earth asteroid
NEO
near-Earth object
NPP
net primary productivity
OECD
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
OPEC
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
PPP
purchasing power parity
PV
photovoltaics
PWR
pressurized water reactor
R/P
reserve/production
SUV
sports utility vehicle
TPES
total primary energy supply
UN
United Nations
VEI
volcanic explosivity index
WHO
World Health Organization
WW I
World War I
WW II
World War II