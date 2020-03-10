Skip to main content
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Appendix B: Acronyms

by Vaclav Smil
Published onApr 10, 2020
CAFE

corporate automobile fuel efficiency

CDIAC

Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center (U.S.)

EU

European Union

EU-25

European Union, after the 2004 enlargement to 25 countries.

G-5, G-6

group of five (six) nations that are economic leaders

GDP

gross domestic product

GHG

greenhouse gas

GWP

gross world product

HDI

Human Development Index

MRSA

methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

NEA

near-Earth asteroid

NEO

near-Earth object

NPP

net primary productivity

OECD

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

OPEC

Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries

PPP

purchasing power parity

PV

photovoltaics

PWR

pressurized water reactor

R/P

reserve/production

SUV

sports utility vehicle

TPES

total primary energy supply

UN

United Nations

VEI

volcanic explosivity index

WHO

World Health Organization

WW I

World War I

WW II

World War II

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
