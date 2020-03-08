Skip to main content
MIT Press on COVID-19
Published on Apr 08, 2020

II. Connectedness in the Crisis

by Hal S. Scott
Published onApr 08, 2020
This part of the book discusses connectedness. In chapter 4, I examine the 2008 Lehman bankruptcy and conclude that connectedness of other institutions to Lehman did not create systemic risk. In chapter 5, I turn to liability connectedness. I first examine whether the connectedness of money market funding to banks caused a problem in the crisis, concluding that it did not. I then examine a possible future source of connectedness, the tri-party repo market. While this market could cause systemic risk, it has been altered in significant ways to avoid this possibility. In chapter 6, I discuss some key provisions of Dodd–Frank that address connectedness: central clearing, exposure limitations, and SIFI designation.

License
Copyright © 2016 MIT Press on COVID-19. All rights reserved.
