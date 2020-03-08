Table of Thanks

Armada
Paul Newbourne
Senior Vice President, Operations
Audi AG
Hermann Krog
Executive Director of Logistics
AT&T
Tim Harden
President, Supply Chain and Fleet Operations for AT&T Services, Inc.
BASF SE
Andreas Backhaus
Senior Vice President—Global Supply Chain and Process Innovation
Stefan Bartens
Vice President, Logistics Procurement
Robert Blackburn
President, Supply Chain Operations and Information Services
Dirk Hopmann
Vice President, Supply Chain Strategy
Thomas Nitzlader
Vice President, Service Center Distribution Logistics
Andreas Rausch
Vice President, Global Strategic Supply Chain Management and Governance
Steve Stair
Vice President, Supply Chain Service, North American Operations
BNSF Railway
David L. Freeman
Vice President Transportation
Kristen Rabe
General Director, Internal Communications
Boston Scientific
Mike Kalfopoulos
Senior Manager, Global Sourcing
C.H. Robinson
Steve Weiby
Vice President, Transportation
Chrysler
Kimberly Baxter
Head of Component Supply Risk Mitigation
Mary Gauthier
Head of Sustainability Communications
Bill Hall
Head of Sustainability
Scott Marcantonio
Head of Inbound Logistics
Chrysler
Amy Scott
Senior Manager, Global Sourcing
Cintas
Dave Wheeler
Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain
Cisco
Karen Ashley
Vice President, Supply Chain
Tom Bandoni
Senior Manager, Treasury, Risk Management
Edna Conway
Senior Director, Advanced Compliance and Social Responsibility, Customer Value Chain Management
Kristi Kilpatrick
Senior Public Relations Advisor, Supply Chain Operations
Nghi Luu
Senior Manager, Supply Chain Risk Management
Kathleen Shaver
Director, Sustainability and Risk
Coca-Cola
Carletta Ooton
Vice President, Global Technical Operations
Damco Int’l
Aaron Baker
Senior Director, Supply Chain
Delphi
Rick Birch
Global Director, Operational Excellence
Disney
John Lund
Senior Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain Management
Dow AgroSciences
Dave Winstone
Global Supply Chain Expertise Leader
US Dept. of Homeland Security
Keith Holtermann
Director of FEMA’s National Exercise Division
Justin Legary
Supervisory IT Specialist at FEMA
Jalal Mapar
Director, Resilient Systems Division at FEMA
Doug Maughan
Director, Cyber Security Division, DHS Science and Technology Directorate
Disney
John Lund
Senior Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain Management
ETH Zurich
Didier Sornette
Professor and Chair of Entrepreneurial Risks
Expediters Int’l
Steve Grimmer
Senior Vice President, Account Management
Flextronics
Tim Griffin
General Manager, Milpitas Operations
Tom Linton
Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer
David Marks
Chief Strategy Officer
General Motors
Fred Brown
Director, Assembly and Stamping Plants
Bob Glubzinski
Manager of North America Scheduling and Order Fulfillment
Bill Hurles
Executive Director, Global Supply Chain
Matt Joshua
Executive Director, Electrical Systems, Batteries/Hybrids, New Technology
Christine Krathwohl
Executive Director, Global Logistics
Mike Lypka
Director, Powertrain Plants Global Supply Chain
Ron Mills
Director, GM Components Holding
Randy Pappal
Executive Director, Global Body/Exteriors
Annette Prochaska
Manager, Vehicle Scheduling
Marc Robinson
Assistant Director & Economist, Enterprise Risk Management
Anne Schneider
Director, North America Fulfillment and Risk Management
Rob Thom
Manager, Global Vehicle Engineering Operations
Katherine Worthen
Executive Director, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain—Chassis Systems
Hershey
Terence O’Day
Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer
Intel
Malcolm Harkins
Chief Information Security Officer
Tim Hendry
Vice President, Technology and Manufacturing Group, Director of Fab Materials
Jim Holko
Program Manager, Corporate Emergency Management
Frank Jones
Vice President and General Manager, Customer Fulfillment, Planning and Logistics
Steve Lund
Director of Security
Jim Kellso
Senior Supply Chain Master
Gary Niekerk
Director, Global Citizenship
Rotem Rayhany
Chief of Security, Kiryat Gat Fab
Tony Romero
General Manager, Customer Fulfillment Planning and Logistics
Jeff Selvala
Director, Assembly Test Global Materials
Wendy Spratt
Consumer Products Logistics Group
Jacklyn Sturm
Vice President, Technology and Manufacturing; General Manager, Global Sourcing and Procurement
Dovev Viess
FMS Manager, Israel and Russia
International Association of Insurance Supervisors
Daniel Hofmann
Economic Counsellor
Jabil
Joe McBeth
Vice President, Global Supply Chain
Johnson Controls
Jelle Van Der Haak
Senior Manager Materials and Logistics, Logistics Purchasing, Product Business Unit Foam, Automotive Experience
Michael Harsh
Executive Director, Supply Chain
Robert C. Melcher
Director of Supply Chain Management, Product Group Metals and Mechanisms, Automotive Experience
Armando X. Murillo
Director of Supply Chain Management, Product Group Metals and Mechanisms, Automotive Experience
Derrick Redding
Automotive Systems, CBU Finance
Juniper Networks
Joe Carson
Global Operations Executive
Steve Darendinger
Vice President, Worldwide Procurement
Dmitri Kamensky
Regional Vice President, Eastern Europe
Patagonia
Cara Chacon
Director of Social &and Environmental Responsibility
Procter & Gamble
Cath Malseed
Director of Coffee Supply
Stefano Zenezini
Vice President, Product Supply, Beauty Care
Railex
Adrian Neuhauser
President
Resilinc
Bindiya Vakil
CEO and Founder
Ryder Systems
Gary Allen
Vice President of Engineering
Siemens
Barbara Kux
Head of Supply Chain Management and Member of the Managing Board
Starbucks
Troy Alstead
Chief Operating Officer
Cliff Burrows
Group President, U.S., Americas and Teavana
John Culver
Group President, Starbucks Coffee China and Asia Pacific, Channel Development and Emerging Brands
Kelly Goodejohn
Director of Ethical Sourcing
Steven Lovejoy
Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain
Deverl Maserang
Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain
Craig Russell
Executive Vice President, Global Coffee
Tel Aviv University
Kobi Peleg
Professor, Head of the Program for Emergency Management
Gili Shenhar
Director of the Academic Program for Emergency Management
UPS
Charlie Covert
Vice President, Global Customer Solutions
Verifone
Patrick McGivern
Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain
Verizon
Mariano Legaz
Vice President, Sourcing
Viju Menon
Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Services
Bill Roesch
Manager, Supply Chain Services
Walmart
David Blackorby
Senior Vice President, Global Security Operations
Mark Cooper
Senior Director of Global Emergency Management
Elizabeth Fretheim
Director, Business Strategy and Sustainability—Logistics
Tracy Rosser
Senior Vice President, Transportation
Ken Senser
Senior Vice President, Global Security, Aviation and Travel
Chris Sultemeier
Executive Vice President, Logistics
Andrea Thomas
Senior Vice President, Sustainability
Washington State DOT
Barbara Ivanov
Director, Freight Strategy and Policy
Zurich Insurance
Linda Conrad
Director of Strategic Business Risk