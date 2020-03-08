Skip to main content
MIT Press on COVID-19
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Apr 08, 2020

Table of Thanks

by Yossi Sheffi
Published onApr 08, 2020
Table of Thanks

Armada

Paul Newbourne

Senior Vice President, Operations

Audi AG

Hermann Krog

Executive Director of Logistics

AT&T

Tim Harden

President, Supply Chain and Fleet Operations for AT&T Services, Inc.

BASF SE

Andreas Backhaus

Senior Vice President—Global Supply Chain and Process Innovation

 

Stefan Bartens

Vice President, Logistics Procurement

 

Robert Blackburn

President, Supply Chain Operations and Information Services

 

Dirk Hopmann

Vice President, Supply Chain Strategy

 

Thomas Nitzlader

Vice President, Service Center Distribution Logistics

 

Andreas Rausch

Vice President, Global Strategic Supply Chain Management and Governance

 

Steve Stair

Vice President, Supply Chain Service, North American Operations

BNSF Railway

David L. Freeman

Vice President Transportation

 

Kristen Rabe

General Director, Internal Communications

Boston Scientific

Mike Kalfopoulos

Senior Manager, Global Sourcing

C.H. Robinson

Steve Weiby

Vice President, Transportation

Chrysler

Kimberly Baxter

Head of Component Supply Risk Mitigation

 

Mary Gauthier

Head of Sustainability Communications

 

Bill Hall

Head of Sustainability

 

Scott Marcantonio

Head of Inbound Logistics

Chrysler

Amy Scott

Senior Manager, Global Sourcing

Cintas

Dave Wheeler

Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain

Cisco

Karen Ashley

Vice President, Supply Chain

 

Tom Bandoni

Senior Manager, Treasury, Risk Management

 

Edna Conway

Senior Director, Advanced Compliance and Social Responsibility, Customer Value Chain Management

 

Kristi Kilpatrick

Senior Public Relations Advisor, Supply Chain Operations

 

Nghi Luu

Senior Manager, Supply Chain Risk Management

 

Kathleen Shaver

Director, Sustainability and Risk

Coca-Cola

Carletta Ooton

Vice President, Global Technical Operations

Damco Int’l

Aaron Baker

Senior Director, Supply Chain

Delphi

Rick Birch

Global Director, Operational Excellence

Disney

John Lund

Senior Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain Management

Dow AgroSciences

Dave Winstone

Global Supply Chain Expertise Leader

US Dept. of Homeland Security

Keith Holtermann

Director of FEMA’s National Exercise Division

 

Justin Legary

Supervisory IT Specialist at FEMA

 

Jalal Mapar

Director, Resilient Systems Division at FEMA

 

Doug Maughan

Director, Cyber Security Division, DHS Science and Technology Directorate

Disney

John Lund

Senior Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain Management

ETH Zurich

Didier Sornette

Professor and Chair of Entrepreneurial Risks

Expediters Int’l

Steve Grimmer

Senior Vice President, Account Management

Flextronics

Tim Griffin

General Manager, Milpitas Operations

 

Tom Linton

Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer

 

David Marks

Chief Strategy Officer

General Motors

Fred Brown

Director, Assembly and Stamping Plants

 

Bob Glubzinski

Manager of North America Scheduling and Order Fulfillment

 

Bill Hurles

Executive Director, Global Supply Chain

 

Matt Joshua

Executive Director, Electrical Systems, Batteries/Hybrids, New Technology

 

Christine Krathwohl

Executive Director, Global Logistics

 

Mike Lypka

Director, Powertrain Plants Global Supply Chain

 

Ron Mills

Director, GM Components Holding

 

Randy Pappal

Executive Director, Global Body/Exteriors

 

Annette Prochaska

Manager, Vehicle Scheduling

 

Marc Robinson

Assistant Director & Economist, Enterprise Risk Management

 

Anne Schneider

Director, North America Fulfillment and Risk Management

 

Rob Thom

Manager, Global Vehicle Engineering Operations

 

Katherine Worthen

Executive Director, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain—Chassis Systems

Hershey

Terence O’Day

Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Intel

Malcolm Harkins

Chief Information Security Officer

 

Tim Hendry

Vice President, Technology and Manufacturing Group, Director of Fab Materials

 

Jim Holko

Program Manager, Corporate Emergency Management

 

Frank Jones

Vice President and General Manager, Customer Fulfillment, Planning and Logistics

 

Steve Lund

Director of Security

 

Jim Kellso

Senior Supply Chain Master

 

Gary Niekerk

Director, Global Citizenship

 

Rotem Rayhany

Chief of Security, Kiryat Gat Fab

 

Tony Romero

General Manager, Customer Fulfillment Planning and Logistics

 

Jeff Selvala

Director, Assembly Test Global Materials

 

Wendy Spratt

Consumer Products Logistics Group

 

Jacklyn Sturm

Vice President, Technology and Manufacturing; General Manager, Global Sourcing and Procurement

 

Dovev Viess

FMS Manager, Israel and Russia

International Association of Insurance Supervisors

Daniel Hofmann

Economic Counsellor

Jabil

Joe McBeth

Vice President, Global Supply Chain

Johnson Controls

Jelle Van Der Haak

Senior Manager Materials and Logistics, Logistics Purchasing, Product Business Unit Foam, Automotive Experience

 

Michael Harsh

Executive Director, Supply Chain

 

Robert C. Melcher

Director of Supply Chain Management, Product Group Metals and Mechanisms, Automotive Experience

 

Armando X. Murillo

Director of Supply Chain Management, Product Group Metals and Mechanisms, Automotive Experience

 

Derrick Redding

Automotive Systems, CBU Finance

Juniper Networks

Joe Carson

Global Operations Executive

 

Steve Darendinger

Vice President, Worldwide Procurement

 

Dmitri Kamensky

Regional Vice President, Eastern Europe

Patagonia

Cara Chacon

Director of Social &and Environmental Responsibility

Procter & Gamble

Cath Malseed

Director of Coffee Supply

 

Stefano Zenezini

Vice President, Product Supply, Beauty Care

Railex

Adrian Neuhauser

President

Resilinc

Bindiya Vakil

CEO and Founder

Ryder Systems

Gary Allen

Vice President of Engineering

Siemens

Barbara Kux

Head of Supply Chain Management and Member of the Managing Board

Starbucks

Troy Alstead

Chief Operating Officer

 

Cliff Burrows

Group President, U.S., Americas and Teavana

 

John Culver

Group President, Starbucks Coffee China and Asia Pacific, Channel Development and Emerging Brands

 

Kelly Goodejohn

Director of Ethical Sourcing

 

Steven Lovejoy

Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain

 

Deverl Maserang

Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain

 

Craig Russell

Executive Vice President, Global Coffee

Tel Aviv University

Kobi Peleg

Professor, Head of the Program for Emergency Management

 

Gili Shenhar

Director of the Academic Program for Emergency Management

UPS

Charlie Covert

Vice President, Global Customer Solutions

Verifone

Patrick McGivern

Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain

Verizon

Mariano Legaz

Vice President, Sourcing

 

Viju Menon

Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Services

 

Bill Roesch

Manager, Supply Chain Services

Walmart

David Blackorby

Senior Vice President, Global Security Operations

 

Mark Cooper

Senior Director of Global Emergency Management

 

Elizabeth Fretheim

Director, Business Strategy and Sustainability—Logistics

 

Tracy Rosser

Senior Vice President, Transportation

 

Ken Senser

Senior Vice President, Global Security, Aviation and Travel

 

Chris Sultemeier

Executive Vice President, Logistics

 

Andrea Thomas

Senior Vice President, Sustainability

Washington State DOT

Barbara Ivanov

Director, Freight Strategy and Policy

Zurich Insurance

Linda Conrad

Director of Strategic Business Risk

License
Copyright © 2015 MIT Press on COVID-19. All rights reserved.
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
MIT Press on COVID-19
MIT Press on COVID-19
Published with