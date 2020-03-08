Table of Thanks

Armada Paul Newbourne Senior Vice President, Operations

Audi AG Hermann Krog Executive Director of Logistics

AT&T Tim Harden President, Supply Chain and Fleet Operations for AT&T Services, Inc.

BASF SE Andreas Backhaus Senior Vice President—Global Supply Chain and Process Innovation

Stefan Bartens Vice President, Logistics Procurement

Robert Blackburn President, Supply Chain Operations and Information Services

Dirk Hopmann Vice President, Supply Chain Strategy

Thomas Nitzlader Vice President, Service Center Distribution Logistics

Andreas Rausch Vice President, Global Strategic Supply Chain Management and Governance

Steve Stair Vice President, Supply Chain Service, North American Operations

BNSF Railway David L. Freeman Vice President Transportation

Kristen Rabe General Director, Internal Communications

Boston Scientific Mike Kalfopoulos Senior Manager, Global Sourcing

C.H. Robinson Steve Weiby Vice President, Transportation

Chrysler Kimberly Baxter Head of Component Supply Risk Mitigation

Mary Gauthier Head of Sustainability Communications

Bill Hall Head of Sustainability

Scott Marcantonio Head of Inbound Logistics

Chrysler Amy Scott Senior Manager, Global Sourcing

Cintas Dave Wheeler Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain

Cisco Karen Ashley Vice President, Supply Chain

Tom Bandoni Senior Manager, Treasury, Risk Management

Edna Conway Senior Director, Advanced Compliance and Social Responsibility, Customer Value Chain Management

Kristi Kilpatrick Senior Public Relations Advisor, Supply Chain Operations

Nghi Luu Senior Manager, Supply Chain Risk Management

Kathleen Shaver Director, Sustainability and Risk

Coca-Cola Carletta Ooton Vice President, Global Technical Operations

Damco Int’l Aaron Baker Senior Director, Supply Chain

Delphi Rick Birch Global Director, Operational Excellence

Disney John Lund Senior Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain Management

Dow AgroSciences Dave Winstone Global Supply Chain Expertise Leader

US Dept. of Homeland Security Keith Holtermann Director of FEMA’s National Exercise Division

Justin Legary Supervisory IT Specialist at FEMA

Jalal Mapar Director, Resilient Systems Division at FEMA

Doug Maughan Director, Cyber Security Division, DHS Science and Technology Directorate

ETH Zurich Didier Sornette Professor and Chair of Entrepreneurial Risks

Expediters Int’l Steve Grimmer Senior Vice President, Account Management

Flextronics Tim Griffin General Manager, Milpitas Operations

Tom Linton Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer

David Marks Chief Strategy Officer

General Motors Fred Brown Director, Assembly and Stamping Plants

Bob Glubzinski Manager of North America Scheduling and Order Fulfillment

Bill Hurles Executive Director, Global Supply Chain

Matt Joshua Executive Director, Electrical Systems, Batteries/Hybrids, New Technology

Christine Krathwohl Executive Director, Global Logistics

Mike Lypka Director, Powertrain Plants Global Supply Chain

Ron Mills Director, GM Components Holding

Randy Pappal Executive Director, Global Body/Exteriors

Annette Prochaska Manager, Vehicle Scheduling

Marc Robinson Assistant Director & Economist, Enterprise Risk Management

Anne Schneider Director, North America Fulfillment and Risk Management

Rob Thom Manager, Global Vehicle Engineering Operations

Katherine Worthen Executive Director, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain—Chassis Systems

Hershey Terence O’Day Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Intel Malcolm Harkins Chief Information Security Officer

Tim Hendry Vice President, Technology and Manufacturing Group, Director of Fab Materials

Jim Holko Program Manager, Corporate Emergency Management

Frank Jones Vice President and General Manager, Customer Fulfillment, Planning and Logistics

Steve Lund Director of Security

Jim Kellso Senior Supply Chain Master

Gary Niekerk Director, Global Citizenship

Rotem Rayhany Chief of Security, Kiryat Gat Fab

Tony Romero General Manager, Customer Fulfillment Planning and Logistics

Jeff Selvala Director, Assembly Test Global Materials

Wendy Spratt Consumer Products Logistics Group

Jacklyn Sturm Vice President, Technology and Manufacturing; General Manager, Global Sourcing and Procurement

Dovev Viess FMS Manager, Israel and Russia

International Association of Insurance Supervisors Daniel Hofmann Economic Counsellor

Jabil Joe McBeth Vice President, Global Supply Chain

Johnson Controls Jelle Van Der Haak Senior Manager Materials and Logistics, Logistics Purchasing, Product Business Unit Foam, Automotive Experience

Michael Harsh Executive Director, Supply Chain

Robert C. Melcher Director of Supply Chain Management, Product Group Metals and Mechanisms, Automotive Experience

Armando X. Murillo Director of Supply Chain Management, Product Group Metals and Mechanisms, Automotive Experience

Derrick Redding Automotive Systems, CBU Finance

Juniper Networks Joe Carson Global Operations Executive

Steve Darendinger Vice President, Worldwide Procurement

Dmitri Kamensky Regional Vice President, Eastern Europe

Patagonia Cara Chacon Director of Social &and Environmental Responsibility

Procter & Gamble Cath Malseed Director of Coffee Supply

Stefano Zenezini Vice President, Product Supply, Beauty Care

Railex Adrian Neuhauser President

Resilinc Bindiya Vakil CEO and Founder

Ryder Systems Gary Allen Vice President of Engineering

Siemens Barbara Kux Head of Supply Chain Management and Member of the Managing Board

Starbucks Troy Alstead Chief Operating Officer

Cliff Burrows Group President, U.S., Americas and Teavana

John Culver Group President, Starbucks Coffee China and Asia Pacific, Channel Development and Emerging Brands

Kelly Goodejohn Director of Ethical Sourcing

Steven Lovejoy Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain

Deverl Maserang Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain

Craig Russell Executive Vice President, Global Coffee

Tel Aviv University Kobi Peleg Professor, Head of the Program for Emergency Management

Gili Shenhar Director of the Academic Program for Emergency Management

UPS Charlie Covert Vice President, Global Customer Solutions

Verifone Patrick McGivern Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain

Verizon Mariano Legaz Vice President, Sourcing

Viju Menon Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Services

Bill Roesch Manager, Supply Chain Services

Walmart David Blackorby Senior Vice President, Global Security Operations

Mark Cooper Senior Director of Global Emergency Management

Elizabeth Fretheim Director, Business Strategy and Sustainability—Logistics

Tracy Rosser Senior Vice President, Transportation

Ken Senser Senior Vice President, Global Security, Aviation and Travel

Chris Sultemeier Executive Vice President, Logistics

Andrea Thomas Senior Vice President, Sustainability

Washington State DOT Barbara Ivanov Director, Freight Strategy and Policy