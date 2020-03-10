Bibliography

Abt, C. C. Serious Games. New York: Viking Press, 1970.

Alexander, M. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness. New York: New Press, 2012.

Anderson-Levitt, K. “Ethnography.” Handbook of Complementary Methods in Education Research, edited by J. Green, G. Camilli, and P. Elmore, 279–295. Washington, DC: American Educational Research Association, 2006.

Anyon, J. “Critical Pedagogy Is Not Enough: Social Justice Education, Political Participation, and the Politicization of Students.” In The Routledge International Handbook of Critical Education, edited by M. Apple, W. Au and L. A. Gandin, 389–395. New York: Routledge, 2009.

Art of the H3ist. Game and marketing campaign. McKinney/Silver, 2005.

Associated Press. “School Phone Bans Are Booming Business for NYC’s Cell-Storing Trucks.” New York Daily News, October 4, 2012. http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/school-phone-bans-big-business-nyc-cell-storing-trucks-article-1.1174705.

Augustus Hawkins High School. “Schools for Community Action.” 2015. http://hawkinshs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com/SCA.

Banaji, S., and D. Buckingham. The Civic Web: Young People, the Internet, and Civic Participation. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2013.

Barton, D., and M. Hamilton. “Literacy, Reification and the Dynamics of Social Interaction.” In Beyond Communities of Practice: Language, Power, and Social Context, edited by D. Barton and K. Tusting, 14–35. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2005.

Blume, H. “John Deasy Resigns; Ramon Cortines Named Interim Head of L.A. Schools.” Los Angeles Times, October 16, 2014. http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-lausd-board-terminates-deasy-contract-20141016-story.html.

Blume, H. “L.A. Students Breach School iPads’ Security.” Los Angeles Times, September 25, 2013. http://articles.latimes.com/2013/sep/24/local/la-me-lausd-ipads-20130925.

Blume, H. “L.A. Unified to Get $6.4 Million in Settlement over iPad Software.” Los Angeles Times, September 29, 2015. http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-la-unified-ipad-settlement-20150925-story.html.

Blume, H. “LAUSD Launches Its Drive to Equip Every Student with iPads.” Los Angeles Times., August 28, 2013. http://www.latimes.com/local/la-me-lausd-ipads-20130828-story.html.

Bogost, I. Persuasive Games: The Expressive Power of Videogames. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2007.

Bonk, C. The World Is Open: How Web Technology Is Revolutionizing Education. San Francisco: Jossey-Bass, 2009.

boyd, d. It’s Complicated: The Social Lives of Networked Teens. New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2014.

boyd, d. “MySpace vs. Facebook: A Digital Enactment of Class-based Social Categories amongst American Teenagers.” Paper presented at the International Communication Association (ICA) Conference, Chicago, IL, May 23, 2009.

boyd, d. “Networked Privacy.” Personal Democracy Forum. Video. New York, NY, June 6, 2011.

boyd, d. “Teen Sexting and Its Impact on the Tech Industry.” Paper presented at the Read Write Web 2WAY Conference, New York, NY, June 23, 2011. http://www.zephoria.org/thoughts/archives/2011/06/16/teen-sexting-and-its-impact-on-the-tech-industry.html.

Brown, J. S. “Growing Up Digital: How the Web Changes Work, Education, and the Ways People Learn.” Change (March–April 2000): 10–20.

Bryk, A. S., L. M. Gomez, A. Grunow, and P. G. LeMahieu. Learning to Improve: How America’s Schools Can Get Better at Getting Better. Cambridge, MA: Harvard Education Press, 2015.

California Department of Education. California Basic Educational Data System (CBEDS). 2010.

California Department of Education. “The Williams Case: An Explanation.” 2015. http://www.cde.ca.gov/eo/ce/wc/wmslawsuit.asp.

Cammarota, J., and M. Fine, eds. Revolutionizing Education: Youth Participatory Action Research in Motion. New York: Routledge, 2008.

Carr, N. The Glass Cage: How Our Computers Are Changing Us. New York: Norton, 2014.

Carr, N. The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains. New York: Norton, 2010.

Chafel, J. “Schooling, the Hidden Curriculum, and Children’s Conceptions of Poverty.” SRCD Social Policy Report 11(1) (1997): 1–18.

Charmaz, K. Constructing Grounded Theory: A Practical Guide through Qualitative Analysis. London: Sage, 2006.

“City Schools to Lift Cell Phone Ban.” Public School Press, January 2015, pp. 1–2. New York City Department of Education. http://schools.nyc.gov/NR/rdonlyres/D0C25137-9C49-4330-8DAD-54E83248E14C/0/PSP_January2015.pdf.

Coates, T. Between the World and Me. New York: Spiegel and Grau, 2015.

Coghlan, C. L., and D. W. Huggins. “‘That’s Not Fair!’ A Simulation Exercise in Social Stratification and Structural Inequality.” Teaching Sociology 32(2) (2004): 177–187.

Coleman, G. Coding Freedom: The Ethics and Aesthetics of Hacking. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press, 2012.

Collins, A., and R. Halverson. Rethinking Education in the Age of Technology: The Digital Revolution and Schooling in America. New York: Teachers College Press, 2009.

Comaroff, J., and J. Comaroff. Ethnography and the Historical Imagination. Boulder, CO: Westview Press, 1992.

Connelly, F. M., and D. J. Clandinin. “Telling Teaching Stories.” Teacher Education Quarterly 21(1) (1994): 145–158.

Cuban, L. Teachers and Machines: The Classroom Use of Technology since 1920. New York: Teachers College Press, 1986.

Denzin, N. “The Experiential Text and the Limits of Visual Understanding.” Educational Theory 45(1) (1995): 7–18.

Desmond, M. Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City. New York: Crown, 2016.

De Vise, D. “Wide Web of Diversions Gets Laptops Evicted from Lecture Halls.” Washington Post, March 9, 2010, A1.

Dewey, J. Democracy and Education: An Introduction to the Philosophy of Education. New York: Macmillan, 1916.

Dewey, J. Experience and Education. New York: Simon and Schuster, 1938. Reprint, New York: Touchstone, 1997.

Dewey, J. “The School and Social Process.” In The Middle Works 1889–1924, vol. 1, Essays on School and Society 1899–1901, edited by J. A. Boydston, 5–20. Carbondale: Southern Illinois University Press, 1983.

Duncan-Andrade, J. “Note to Educators: Hope Required When Growing Roses in Concrete.” Harvard Educational Review 79(2) 2009: 181–194.

Duncan-Andrade, J., and E. Morrell. The Art of Critical Pedagogy: Possibilities for Moving from Theory to Practice in Urban Schools. New York: Peter Lang, 2008.

Emerson, R. M., R. I. Fretz, and L. L. Shaw. Writing Ethnographic Fieldnotes. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 1995.

Fordham, A., and J. U. Ogbu. “Black Students’ School Success: Coping with the ‘Burden of Acting White’.” Urban Review 18 (1986): 176–206.

Foucault, M. Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison. New York: Vintage, 1995.

Freire, P. Pedagogy of Hope: Reliving Pedagogy of the Oppressed. New York: Continuum, 1994.

Freire, P. Pedagogy of the Oppressed. New York: Herder and Herder, 1970.

Freire, P., and D. Macedo. Literacy: Reading the Word and the World. Westport, CT: Bergin and Garvey, 1987.

Frey, N., and D. Fisher. “Doing the Right Thing with Technology.” English Journal 97(6) (2008): 38–42.

Friedman, T. L. The World Is Flat: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century. New York: Picador, 2005.

Garcia, A. “Containing Olive: Restraining a Dog’s Wild Heart and the Plight of Student Nature.” The American Crawl, 2012. http://www.theamericancrawl.com/?p=1090.

Garcia, A. “A Conversation with Anansi: Professional Development as Alternate Reality Gaming and Youth Participatory Action Research.” Designing with Teachers: Participatory Approaches to Professional Development in Education, edited by E. Reilly and I. Literat, 38–49. Digital Media and Learning Hub, USC Annenberg Innovation Lab, Fall 2012.

Garcia, A. “Inform, Perform, Transform: Modeling in-School Youth Participatory Action Research through Gameplay.” Knowledge Quest 41( 1) (2012): 46–50.

Garcia, A. “‘Like Reading’ and Literacy Challenges in a Digital Age.” English Journal 6(101): (2012): 93–96.

Garcia, A. “Make ’Em All Geniuses: Redefining Schools, Possibilities, Equity.” DMLcentral, 2015. http://dmlcentral.net/make-em-all-geniuses-redefining-schools-possibilities-equity.

Garcia, A. “Rethinking MySpace: Using Social Networking Tools to Connect with Students.” Rethinking Schools 22(4) (2008): 27–29.

Garcia, A. “Rethinking the ‘New’ in ‘New Media.’” DMLcentral, 2011. http://dmlcentral.net/rethinking-the-new-in-new-media.

Garcia, A. “Teacher as Dungeon Master: Connected Learning, Democratic Classrooms, and Rolling for Initiative.” In The Role-Playing Society: Essays on the Cultural Influence of RPGs, edited A. Byers and F. Crocco, 164–183. New York: McFarland, 2016.

Garcia, A., ed. Teaching in the Connected Learning Classroom. Irvine, CA: Digital Media and Learning Research Hub, 2014.

Garcia, A. “Thinking about Failure: Ways to Tell New Stories about Public Education.” DMLcentral, 2011. http://dmlcentral.net/thinking-about-failure-ways-to-tell-new-stories-about-public-education.

Garcia, A. “Trust and Mobile Media Use in Schools.” Educational Forum 76 (4) (2012): 430–433.

Garcia, A., N. Mirra, E. Morrell, A. Martinez, and D. Scorza. “The Council of Youth Research: Critical Literacy and Civic Agency in the Digital Age.” Reading and Writing Quarterly 31(2) ( 2015): 151–167.

Garcia, A., and C. O’Donnell-Allen. Pose, Wobble, Flow: A Culturally Proactive Approach to Literacy Instruction. New York: Teachers College Press, 2015.

Garcia, A., and C. Sansing. The Educator’s Game Design Toolkit: A Game Master’s Guide and Player’s Guide for Teacher Professional Development. Fort Collins, CO: CSU Ventures, 2014.

Gee, J. P. New Digital Media and Learning as an Emerging Area and “Worked Examples” as One Way Forward. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2010.

Gee, J. P. Situated Language and Learning: A Critique of Traditional Schooling. New York: Routledge, 2004.

Gee, J. P. What Video Games Have to Teach Us about Learning and Literacy. New York: Palgrave, 2007.

Goffman, A. On the Run: Fugitive Life in an American City. New York: Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2014.

Gold, M., and G. Braxton. “Considering South-Central by Another Name.” Los Angeles Times, April 10, 2003, B3.

Guggenheim, D., director. Waiting for Superman. Film. Paramount Vantage, 2010.

Gutiérrez, K. D., and B. Rogoff. “Cultural Ways of Learning: Individual Traits and Repertoires of Practice.” Educational Researcher 32(5) (2003): 19–25.

Habermas, J. The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere: An Inquiry into a Category of Bourgeois Society. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 1991.

Hagood, M. C. “A Rhizomatic Cartography of Adolescents, Popular Culture, and Constructions of Self.” Spatializing Literacy Research and Practice, edited by K. M. Leander and M. Sheehy, 143–160. New York: Peter Lang, 2004.

hooks, b. Teaching Community: A Pedagogy of Hope . New York: Routledge, 2003.

Huizinga, J. Homo Ludens: A Study of the Play-Element in Culture. Abingdon: Routledge, 1949. Reprint, New York: Routledge, 2002.

Hyde, L. Trickster Makes the World: Mischief, Myth, and Art. New York: Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2012.

Hymes, D. “Models of the Interaction of Language and Social Life.” In Sociolinguistics: The Essential Readings, edited by C. B. Britt-Paulston and G. R. Tucker, 30–47. Malden, MA: Blackwell, 1974.

International Center for Media and the Public Agenda. A Day without Media. College Park: University of Maryland, 2010.

Ito, M. Personal, Portable, Pedestrian: Mobile Phones in Japanese Life. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2006.

Ito, M., et al. Connected Learning: An Agenda for Research and Design. Irvine, CA: Digital Media and Learning Research Hub Reports on Connected Learning, 2013.

Ito, M., et al. Hanging Out, Messing Around, and Geeking Out: Kids Living and Learning with New Media. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2009.

James, C. Disconnected: Youth, New Media, and the Ethics Gap. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2014.

Jenkins, H. Convergence Culture: Where Old and New Media Collide. New York: New York University Press, 2008.

Jenkins, H., K. Clinton, R. Purushotma, A. J. Robison, and M. Weigel. Confronting the Challenges of Participatory Culture: Media Education for the Twenty-first Century. Chicago: MacArthur Foundation, 2009.

Jenkins, H., S. Ford, and J. Green. Spreadable Media: Creating Value and Meaning in a Networked Culture. New York: New York University Press, 2013.

Kahne, J., and E. Middaugh. “Democracy for Some: The Civic Opportunity Gap in High School.” Circle Working Paper 59. Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE), 2008.

Kahne, J., E. Middaugh, and C. Evans. The Civic Potential of Video Games. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2008.

Katz, J. Magic in the Air: Mobile Communications and the Transformation of Social Life. New Brunswick, NJ: Transaction Press, 2006.

Kelty, C. Two Bits: The Cultural Significance of Free Software. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2008.

Kincheloe, J. L., and P. McLaren. “Rethinking Critical Theory and Qualitative Research.” In The Handbook of Qualitative Research, edited by N. K. Denzin and Y. S. Lincoln, 303–342. Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage, 2005.

Kleinman, S., and M. Copp. “Denying Social Harm: Students’ Resistance to Lessons about Inequality.” Teaching Sociology 37 (2009): 283–293.

Koster, R. A Theory of Fun for Game Design. Scottsdale, AZ: Paraglyph Press, 2005.

Lapowsky, L. “What Schools Must Learn from LA’s iPad Debacle.” Wired, May 2015. http://www.wired.com/2015/05/los-angeles-edtech.

Lave, J., and E. Wenger. Situated Learning: Legitimate Peripheral Participation. Cambridge, UK: Cambridge University Press, 1991.

Laws, R. D. Robin’s Laws of Good Game Mastering . Austin, TX: Steve Jackson Games, 2002.

Leander, K. M., and M. Sheehy, eds. Spatializing Literacy Research and Practice. New York: Peter Lang, 2004.

Leclerc, D., and E. Ford, and E. J. Ford. “A Constructivist Learning Approach to Income Inequality, Poverty and the ‘American Dream’.” Forum for Social Economics 38(2–3) (2009): 201–208.

Lenhart, A. “Teens and Mobile Phones over the Past Five Years: Pew Internet Looks Back.” Pew Research Center, 2009.

Lenhart, A. “Teens, Smartphones and Texting.” Pew Research Center, 2012.

Lenhart, A., K. Purcell, A. Smith, and K. Zickuhr. “Social Media and Mobile Internet Use among Teens and Young Adults.” Pew Research Center, 2010.

Levy, P. Collective Intelligence: Mankind’s Emerging World in Cyberspace. Cambridge, MA: Perseus, 1997.

Lievrouw, L. Alternative and Activist New Media. Malden, MA: Polity, 2011.

Light, J. “Rethinking the Digital Divide.” Harvard Educational Review 71(4) (2001): 709–733.

Lipman, P. High Stakes Education: Inequality, Globalization, and Urban School Reform. New York: Routledge, 2003.

Livingstone, S. Children and the Internet. Cambridge, UK: Polity, 2009.

Mansfield, H. The Same Axe Twice: Restoration and Renewal in a Throwaway Age. Lebanon, NH: University Press of New England, 2000.

Massey, D. Categorically Unequal: The American Stratification System. New York: Russell Sage Foundation, 2007.

McCall, S., director. The Institute. Film. Argot Pictures, 2013.

McGonigal, J. “Gaming Can Make a Better World.” Talk presented at the Technology, Entertainment, Design (TED) Conference, Long Beach, CA, 2010.

McGonigal, J. “‘This Is Not a Game’: Immersive Aesthetics and Collective Play.” Paper presented at the Digital Arts and Culture (DAC) Conference, Melbourne, Australia, 2003.

McGonigal, J. “Why I Love Bees: A Case Study in Collective Intelligence Gaming.” In The Ecology of Games: Connecting Youth, Games, and Learning, edited by K. Salen, 199–228. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2008.

McIntyre, A. “Constructing Meaning about Violence School, and Community: Participatory Action Research with Urban Youth.” Urban Review 32(2) (2000): 123–154.

McLaren, P. Life in Schools: An Introduction to Critical Pedagogy in the Foundations of Education. Boston: Pearson, 2007.

Middaugh, E. “Service and Activism in the Digital Age: Supporting Youth Engagement in Public Life.” Civic Engagement Research Group (CERG), University of California at Riverside and Mills College, January 1, 2012.

Mirra, N., A. Garcia, and E. Morrell. Doing Youth Participatory Action Research: Transforming Inquiry with Researchers, Educators, and Students. New York: Routledge, 2016.

Moje, E. B., and N. Tysvaer. Adolescent Literacy Development in Out-of-School Time: A Practitioner’s Guide. New York: Carnegie Corporation of New York, 2010.

Montola, M., J. Stenros, and A. Waern. Pervasive Games: Theory and Design. New York: Morgan Kaufmann, 2009.

Morrell, E. Critical Literacy and Urban Youth: Pedagogies of Access, Dissent, and Liberation. New York: Routledge, 2008.

National Commission on Excellence in Education. A Nation at Risk: The Imperative for Educational Reform. Washington, DC: U.S. Government Printing Office, 1983.

National Commission on Teaching and America’s Future. “The High Cost of Teacher Turnover.” Policy brief, NCTAF, Washington, DC, 2007.

National Governors Association Center for Best Practices, Council of Chief State School Officers. Common Core State Standards. Washington, DC: National Governors Association Center for Best Practices, Council of Chief State School Officers, 2010.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration. “Falling through the Net: Defining the Digital Divide.” NTIA, Washington, DC, 1999.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration. “Falling through the Net: Toward Digital Inclusion. A Report on Americans’ Access to Technology Tools.” NTIA, Washington, DC, 2000.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration. “Falling through the Net II: New Data on the Digital Divide.” NTIA, Washington, DC, 1998.

New London Group. “A Pedagogy of Multiliteracies: Designing Social Futures.” Harvard Educational Review 66(1) (1996): 60–92.

Niemeyer, G., A. Garcia, and R. Naima. “Black Cloud: Patterns towards da Future.” In Proceedings of the Seventeenth ACM International Conference on Multimedia, 1073–1082. New York: ACM, 2009.

Orellana, M., C. Lee, and D. Martínez. “More Than Just a Hammer: Building Linguistic Toolkits.” Issues in Applied Linguistics 18(2) (2010): 181–187.

Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers. “Sample Items.” 2014. http://parcc.pearson.com/sample-items.

Perrin, A., and Duggan, M. “Americans’ Internet Access: 2000–2015.” Pew Research Center, 2015.

Pfister, R. C. Hats for House Elves: Connected Learning and Civic Engagement in Hogwarts at Ravelry. Irvine, CA: Digital Media and Learning Research Hub, 2014.

Philip, T. M., and A. Garcia. “iFiasco in LA’s Schools: Why Technology Alone Is Never the Answer.” DMLcentral, 2013. http://dmlcentral.net/ifiasco-in-la-s-schools-why-technology-alone-is-never-the-answer.

Philip, T. M., and A. Garcia. “The Importance of Still Teaching the iGeneration: New Technologies and the Centrality of Pedagogy.” Harvard Educational Review 83(2) (2013): 300–319.

Philip, T. M., and A. Garcia. “Schooling Mobile Phones: Assumptions about Proximal Benefits, the Challenges of Shifting Meanings, and the Politics of Teaching.” Educational Policy 29(4) (2014): 676–707. doi: 10.1177/0895904813518105.

Philip, T. M., W. Way, A. Garcia, S. Schuler-Brown, and O. Navarro. “When Educators Attempt to Make ‘Community’ a Part of Classroom Learning: The Dangers of (Mis)appropriating Students’ Communities into Schools.” Teaching and Teacher Education 34 (2013): 174–183.

Phillips, S. A. Wallbangin’: Graffiti and Gangs in L.A. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 1999.

Plester, B., C. Wood, and V. Bell. “Txt Msg N School Literacy: Does Texting and Knowledge of Text Abbreviations Adversely Affect Children’s Literacy Attainment?” Literacy 42(3) (2008): 137–144.

Raymond, E. S. The Cathedral and the Bazaar: Musings on Linux and Open Source by an Accidental Revolutionary. Sebastopol, CA: O’Reilly Media, 2001.

Rogers, J., S. Fanelli, R. Freelon, D. Medina, M. Bertrand, and M. Del Razo. Educational Opportunities in Hard Times: The Impact of the Economic Crisis on Public Schools and Working Families. A California Educational Opportunity Report. Los Angeles: UCLA IDEA, UC/ACCORD, 2010.

Rogers, R., E. Malancharuvil-Berkes, M. Mosley, D. Hui, and G. O’Garro Joseph. “Critical Discourse Analysis in Education: A Review of the Literature.” Review of Educational Research 75(3) ( 2005): 365–416.

Rose, D. Enchanted Objects: Innovation, Design, and the Future of Technology. New York: Scribner, 2014.

Ruitenberg, C. “Educating Political Adversaries: Chantal Mouffe and Radical Democratic Citizenship Education.” Studies in Philosophy and Education 28(3) (2009): 269–281.

Rushkoff, D. Present Shock: When Everything Happens Now. New York: Current, 2013.

Sacco, D., R. Argudin, J. Maguire, and K. Tallon. “Sexting: Youth Practices and Legal Implications.” Berkman Center Research Publication No. 2010-8, 2010.

Salen, K., R. Torres, L. Wolozin, R. Rufo-Tepper, and A. Shapiro. Quest to Learn: Developing the School for Digital Kids. Chicago: MacArthur Foundation, 2011.

Salen, K., and E. Zimmerman. Rules of Play: Game Design Fundamentals. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2004.

Sanchez-Tranquilino, M. “Space, Power, and Youth Culture: Mexican American Graffiti and Chicano Murals in East Los Angeles, 1972–1978.” In Looking High and Low: Art and Cultural Identity, edited by B. J. Bright and L. Bakewell, 55–88. Tucson: University of Arizona Press, 1995.

Schell, J. The Art of Game Design: A Book of Lenses . Burlington, MA: Morgan Kaufman, 2008.

Schuler, C. Pockets of Potential: Using Mobile Technologies to Promote Children’s Learning. New York: Joan Ganz Cooney Center, Sesame Workshop, 2009.

Selwyn, N. “Exploring the ‘Digital Disconnect’ between Net Savvy Students and Their Schools.” Learning, Media and Technology 31(1) (2006): 5–17.

Shirky, C. Here Comes Everybody: The Power of Organizing without Organizations. New York: Penguin Press, 2008.

Shor, I. Critical Teaching and Everyday Life. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 1987.

Skinner, B. F. “Why We Need Teaching Machines.” Harvard Educational Review 31(4) ( 1961): 377–398.

Smith, A. “U.S. Smartphone Use in 2015.” Pew Research Center, 2015. http://www.pewinternet.org/2015/04/01/us-smartphone-use-in-2015.

Smith, A. D. Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. New York: Anchor Books, 1994.

Solorzano, D., M. Ceja, and T. Yosso. “Critical Race Theory, Racial Micro Aggressions and Campus Racial Climate: The Experiences of African American College Students.” Journal of Negro Education 69 (2000): 60–73.

Standage, T. The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century’s On-line Pioneers. New York: Bloomsbury, 1998.

Standage, T. Writing on the Wall: Social Media—The First Two Thousand Years. New York: Bloomsbury, 2013.

Sudnow, D. Ways of the Hand. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 1993.

Szulborski, D. This Is Not a Game: A Guide to Alternate Reality Gaming. Macungie, PA: New-Fiction Publishing, 2005.

Taylor, A. The People’s Platform: Taking Back Power and Culture in the Digital Age. New York: Picador, 2014.

Thiel Foundation. The Thiel Fellowship. 2015. http://thielfellowship.org.

Turkle, S. Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other. New York: Basic Books, 2011.

Turkle, S. Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age. New York: Penguin Press, 2015.

U.S. Department of Education. A Blueprint for Reform: The Reauthorization of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. Alexandria, VA: Education Publications Center, U.S. Department of Education, 2010.

U.S. Department of Education. Race to the Top. 2014. http://www2.ed.gov/programs/racetothetop/index.html.